CHESANING — The urgency, intensity and focus that seemed to be lacking three nights earlier in a one-point win over Montrose returned in abundance Monday night for Chesaning’s boys basketball team.
The Indians (8-1) rediscovered their “mojo” with a 78-41 non-conference victory over visiting Hemlock, said Chesaning head coach Matt Weigl.
“The energy and intensity on defense didn’t let up at all tonight,” Weigl said. “I think that was the key. We were able to maintain the intensity and focus and discipline for four quarters. We didn’t have that the last time we played which was on Friday (a 58-57 win over Montrose). That was the message this past weekend and that was the message going into tonight — four quarters, maintaining our intensity, our focus and our discipline. And we did it tonight.”
Chesaning’s pinching and trapping zone defense forced frequent steals, and those turnovers quickly became points, thanks to a souped up fastbreak offense.
Chesaning trotted out a balanced offensive attack, featuring four double-digit scorers in this one. Junior forward Mason Struck scored 18 points with five rebounds and two steals, while Evan List added 14 points and two rebounds. Jaylen Anderson had 12 points, four steals and three assists and Reese Greenfelder added 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
It was a tight ballgame throughout the first quarter as Chesaning led just 15-11 after the first eight minutes. But the Indians unleashed a 23-9 second quarter run triggered by back-to-back buckets by Anderson. Greenfelder scored seven points in the spurt while List scored six. Struck also chipped in four points as Chesaning took a 38-20 lead into the halftime break.
The third quarter was more of the same as Hemlock fell further behind thanks to another big Chesaning run — this one 27-10. Hemlock looked up at a 65-30 deficit after three frames.
Struck, a 6-foot-6 frontliner, went 6-for-8 from the line and added six two-pointers. He said the second-quarter run, which gave Chesaning some much needed separation, resulted from hard-nosed basketball basics.
“We knew we had to come out and play our hardest and fill the passing lanes and just play better,” Struck said. “Last Friday, against Montrose our defense, we kind of slacked a little bit. But the last few days at practice we’ve been working hard and we wanted to fix that today.”
List, who rained in three of Chesaning’s seven 3-pointers, said the confidence was flowing Monday and that’s how he hopes it stays.
“In the timeout, in between quarters (the first and second) we just talked and said we needed to execute,” List said. “We need to run the plays right, fill the passing lanes and play good defense. We wanted to prove that last Friday was just a fluke.”
Chesaning currently stands 4-0 in the MMAC but will be soon be put to the test in the next eight days, said Weigl.
The coach cited Wednesday’s upcoming battle at New Lothrop, Friday’s game at home vs. Durand, Monday’s game at Ovid-Elsie and next Tuesday’s clash at Saginaw Nouvel.
“That’s five games in eight days and they are all good teams,” Weigl said.
CHESANING SCORING: Zachary Garno 1 0-2 2, Eli Escamilla 4 0-0 9, Dylan James 1 0-0 2, Evan List 4 3-4 14, Jaylen Anderson 5 1-2 12, Mason Struck 6 6-8 18, Reese Greenfelder 3 5-11 11, Lucas Powell 2 0-0 6, Chaz Slankard 1 2-3 4. Totals 27 12-21 78.
HEMLOCK SCORING: Carter Gensch 3 0-0 8. Totals 16 3-8 41.
