NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop junior Carson Hersch is hoping to give top-seeded Hunter Jones a run for his money at Saturday’s MHSAA Lower Peninsula state cross country finals.
Hersch is seeded second for Saturday’s Division 3 race at Michigan International Speedway, based on his season-best time of 15 minutes, 46.4 seconds, which he set at the Chesaning Invitational. Jones’ best time is 15:24.8.
Hersch is not making any predictions, except to say he is hoping, at least, for a top-10 finish.
“It would be nice to be up there in the front, five or below, but the top 10 is really what I’m shooting for,” he said.
Hersch, making his third trip to MIS, said the first part of the race could be a challenge. There’s a grassy stretch and a big field running through it that could cause a few headaches. The weather could also come into play with the forecast on the chilly side — with possible snow.
“The beginning part, it’s hard because it’s all muddy,” Hersch said. “I’ve just got to run a smart race. I think it’s going to be pretty fun. I should have some good competition … My mom said that she saw that it’s supposed to snow down there that day and I said, ‘That’s going to be fun.’ “
New Lothrop head coach Vera Root said Hersch will be in the thick of the race.
“We feel that he absolutely can win Division 3,” Root said. “He is is a very determined and dedicated runner. No matter the course, he gives 100 percent and has consistently run low 16s and high 15s most of the season.
“His very first race of the season, he beat last year’s PR of 16:41 when he broke a long-standing school record. As a freshman his PR was 17:42 — so pretty much an improvement of a minute each year.”
Hersch finished third at last week’s Division 3 regional at Uncle John’s Cider Mill near St. Johns in 15:56.3. Only Pewamo-Westphalia seniors Ashton Walker (15:53.7) and Hayden Germain (15:54.8) ran ahead of him.
“I thought it went pretty good,” Hersch said. “I was trying to let them lead a little bit. But I thought I had a little more in me and so I took the lead. They caught up to me in the last 1/2-mile or so.”
Hersch was the individual champion in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and the Shiawassee County Invitational (15:56.4). He won the Carrollton Invitational, the Genesee Invitational, the Chesaning Invitational, the Frankenmuth Invitational, the Birch Run Fall Invitational and the Byron Fox and Hound Invitational.
He ran second in the Freeland Invitational (15:47.2) and second in the Greater Flint Championships (16:02.9).
Perry’s Ryan O’Neill is seeded 36th in the Division 3 field. O’Neill was sixth at the regional, while New Lothrop’s Drew Kohlmann was 14th (17:17.5).
Kohlmann, whose season-best is 16:58, said in practice Wednesday he’s hoping for an All-State performance in this his first state finals appearance.
“I’m hoping to get top 30 and get All-State honors,” Kohlmann said. “I’m seeded 60th, but it’s only about 15 seconds between me and 30th. I hope I have a good race.”
The Byron boys, who were third at last week’s regional, will compete as a full team in Division 3. The Eagles will be led by Elisha Huggins, who ran sixth at last week’s regional (17:57), and Nick Hormann, who was 10th (18:09.2)
In the Division 3 girls race, Byron’s Allissa Ash is seeded 14th (18:56.9) and New Lothrop’s Clara Krupp is 15th (19:01.5). Perry’s Grace O’Neill is 31st (19:34.8) and Byron’s Olivia Krejci is 38th (19:45.2).
Krupp, set to make her second trip to MIS, said she is hoping to run her best race.
“I’m hoping to PR and I want to make the top 30,” Krupp said.
The Byron girls, who won their second straight regional team title, will also be competing as a full team at MIS.
Here is a brief look at how area runners and teams stack up for Saturday’s state finals at Michigan International Speedway:
Division 4 Girls (9:30 a.m.)
Area Teams: Morrice (Josie Howard, Sr., 21:33.8; Hayley Lademann, Sr., 21:37.0; Lillie Corbat, Fr., 22:29.4; Tamaki Scribner, Jr., 24:58.0; Maisie Campbell, Fr., 24:20.8).
Outlook: The Morrice girls finished third at the regionals and will be led by Howard, who ran ninth at the regionals, and Lademann, who finished 10th. “We have a little inter-team battle going on,” Werner said. “Hayley Lademann had the school record coming into this year but Josie Howard took it away from her. Hayley is determined to get it back and Josie is determined to not let her. It should make for a good race for both of them.”
Division 3 Girls (10:10 a.m.)
Area Teams: Byron (Allissa Ash, Sr., 18:56.9; Olivia Krejci, Sr., 19:45.2; Hunter Luke, Sr., 20:49.1; Emily Williams, Sr., 21:05.6; Raven Paris, Fr., 21:40.7)
Additional Area Individuals: Clara Krupp, So., New Lothrop, 19:01.5; Grace O’Neill, So., Perry, 19:34.8; Emme Koutz, Sr., Ovid-Elsie, 20:11.9.
Outlook: Both Ash, seeded 14th and Krupp (15th), could be in line for All-State berths. O’Neill and Krejci will also be in that mix.
Division 4 Boys (10:50 a.m.)
Area Teams: Morrice (Caleb Rivers, Jr., 16:45.3; Owen Doerner, Jr., 17:59.2; Aiden Campbell, Jr., 18:03.5; Hizuru Scribner, Sr., 18:07.2; Luke Dutcher, So., 18:43.5).
Outlook: The Morrice boys placed second at last week’s Division 4 regional at DeWitt, with junior Caleb Rivers finishing second. Rivers is seeded 13th. “I’m hoping Caleb can finish in the top 20,” Morrice coach Todd Werner said. “He’s running strong this season. I’d like to see another PR from him, but the tough course and predicted bad weather may play a factor. As far as the boys team, I’d love to see a top 10 finish but again, course and weather will play a factor.”
Division 3 Boys (11:30 a.m.)
Area Teams: Byron (Elisha Huggins, Jr., 17:57.0; Hubert Ash, Sr., 17:53.0; Nick Hormann, Jr.; 17:51.4; Andrew Daniels, Sr., 18:31.3; Valentino Paris, Jr., 18:31.3).
Additional Area Individuals: Carson Hersch, Jr., New Lothrop, 15:46.4; Ryan O’Neill, Sr., Perry, 16:38.5; Drew Kohlmann, Jr., New Lothrop, 16:59.0.
Outlook: Hersch, seeded second in Division 3, is a serious contender for the state title. O’Neill and Kohlmann are looking for possible All-State medals.
Division 2 Girls (1:30 p.m.)
Area Individuals: Evie Wright, Jr., 19:04.4; Corunna; Lilly Evans, Jr., Corunna, 19:36.9.
Outlook: Wright is seeded 43rd in Division 2 and placed third at regionals at Delta College. Evans, who has come on strong after early season injuries, placed sixth at regionals.
Division 2 Boys (2:50 p.m.)
Area Teams: Corunna — Evan Roka, Sr., 16:27.3; Mason Warner, Jr., 16:42.0; Drew Nickels, Sr., 17:52.7; Calvin Cody, Jr., 17:59.7; Dillion Baumchen, Sr., 18:02.2).
Additional Area Individuals: Jorden Sowash, Owosso, Sr., 16:22.6; Mason Collard, Owosso, Sr., 16:56.6.
Outlook: Sowash is coming off a second-place regional showing and is seeded 44th. Collard finished sixth at regionals. The Corunna boys took third at the regionals and have qualified as a complete team. The Cavaliers will be led by Evan Roka, fourth at regionals, and Mason Warner (fifth). Owosso coach Chris Bird said Sowash and Collard are running well entering the state meet. “Both runners are peaking at the right point as they look to finish on a high note,” Bird said. “This weekend’s cool conditions should be great for both runners to put it all out there and do their best to attain all-state honors.”
