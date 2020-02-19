PERRY — Stockbridge denied Perry the outright Greater Lansing Activities Conference title, at least for now, beating the Ramblers 58-51 Tuesday.
Caleb Leykauf scored 22 points with 11 rebounds and two blocks for the Ramblers (12-4, 10-2 GLAC).
Perry can still win the GLAC outright, but needs help. Stockbridge (12-5, 9-2) completes conference play Friday against Lake Odessa Lakewood. Leslie, which is 8-2 in the GLAC, could also share the title by winning its last two league games, Friday against Vermontville Maple Valley and Feb. 28 against Lakewood.
Durand 61, SASA 48
DURAND — Durand climbed to 9-7 overall by beating Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy, 61-48.
Chandler Cleveland led the way with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists as 10 different Railroaders scored. Austin Kelley and Jaylen Jones each scored nine points. Jones added five assists and four rebounds. Austin Frizzelle scored eight points. Connor LaFave snared 11 rebounds.
Durand, which got 24 points from its reserves, matched last year’s win total. The Railroaders have four more chances in the regular season to reach 10 victories for the first time since 2000-01.
Rodney Mitchell scored 16 points for SASA (8-8).
Mason 51, Owosso 34
OWOSSO — Mason closed the game on an 11-1 run to pull away from Owosso 51-34 Tuesday.
Jay Tuttle scored 11 points with three assists for Owosso (1-15). Eddie Mishler added eight points, six rebounds and two assists. Hunter Blaha had four assists.
Owosso closed within 40-33 with 6:30 left on Peyton Fields’ 3-pointer, but only got one free throw the rest of the way.
Fowlerville 63, Corunna 35
CORUNNA — Carson Socia scored 13 points, but Corunna fell 63-35 to Fowlerville Tuesday.
The Cavaliers fell to 5-12 overall. Cole Mieske added nine points.
Brenden Young scored 27 points for Fowlerville (9-7). Carter Young added 14 points.
STOCKBRIDGE 58, PERRY 51
STOCKBRIDGE (12-5, 9-2): No stats available Totals: 58.
PERRY (12-4, 10-2): Brodie Crim 3 6-7 12, CJ King 4 0-0 9, Jarred Warfle 3 2-4 8, Caleb Leykauf 8 5-6 22 Totals: 18 13-17 51.
Stockbridge 15 14 6 23 — 58
Perry 9 16 11 15 — 51
3-Point Goals: Perry 2. Rebounds: Perry (Leykauf 11). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Perry 19 (King); Stockbridge 16. Assists: Perry (King 3, Crim 3). Steals: Perry (Crim 3). Blocked Shots: Perry (Leykauf 2) Turnovers: Perry 11, Stockbridge 8.
MASON 51, OWOSSO 34
MASON (6-9, 2-6): No stats available Totals: 22 3-8 51.
OWOSSO (1-15, 1-13): Jay Tuttle 4 0-0 11, Eddie Mishler 3 0-2 8, Peyton Fields 2 1-2 6, Charles Poag 1 2-2 4 Totals: 11 5-10 34.
Mason 14 10 13 14 — 51
Owosso 11 8 9 6 — 34
3-Point Goals: Owosso 7 (Tuttle 3); Mason 4. Rebounds: Owosso 20 (Mishler 6); Mason 30. Total Fouls (Fouled out): Owosso 14; Mason 8. Assists: Owosso 9 (Hunter Blaha 4); Mason 4. Steals: Owosso 5 (Fields 2); Mason 6. Blocked Shots: Owosso 2. Turnovers: Owosso 12, Mason 12.
FOWLERVILLE 63, CORUNNA 35
FOWLERVILLE (9-7, 3-5): Brendan Young 11 3-3 27 Totals: 26 5-5 63.
CORUNNA (5-12, 3-11): Carson Socia 4 2-2 13, Cole Mieske 4 0-1 9, Porter Zeeman 1 0-0 2, Dylan Quirk 2 2-3 6 Totals: 12 7-12 35.
Fowlerville 20 17 15 11 — 63
Corunna 6 7 16 6 — 35
3-Point Goals: Corunna 4 (Socia 3); Fowlerville 8 . Total Fouls (Fouled out): Corunna 11 ; Fowlerville 17.
DURAND 61, SASA 48
SASA (8-8): Rodney Mitchell 5 4-4 16, Jamarian Taylor-Jones 5 1-2 14. Totals: 18 7-14 48..
DURAND (9-7): Austin Kelley 2 4-4 9, Ben Nebo 2 1-2 7, Gabe Lynn 2 0-0 4, Kyle Winslow 3 1-3 7, Chandler Cleveland 5 0-0 11, Jaylen Jones 2 4-4 9, Jake Mills 1 0-0 2, Conner LaFave 1 0-0 2, Evan Egan 1 0-1 2, Austin Frizzelle 3 0-2 8. Totals: 22 10-16 61,
SASA 10 12 13 13 — 48
Durand 22 11 7 21 — 61
3-Point Goals: Durand 7 (Frizzelle 2, Nebo 2, Kelley 1, Cleveland 1, Jones 1). SASA 5 (Taylor-Jones 3, Mitchell 2). Rebounds: Durand (LaFave 11, Cleveland 5, Jones 4) . Assists: Durand (Jones 5, Cleveland 3).
