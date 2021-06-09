SAGINAW TWP. — Laingsburg is in uncharted territory.
The Wolfpack held off Clarkston Everest Collegiate 3-1 Tuesday in a Division 4 regional semifinal at Saginaw Valley Lutheran High School and will play in the regional championship for the first time Thursday against Bad Axe (20-1-1).
A win would earn the Wolfpack a spot in the state semifinals.
“I think we’ve got a lot of energy going into Thursday,” said Laingsburg senior striker Grace Graham, who scored the game’s final goal. “We’ve never gotten this far as a team — at least in a long time. So we’re super motivated to get as far as we can this year.”
Bad Axe defeated Marine City Cardinal Mooney 5-3 in the late regional semifinal Tuesday. Laingsburg’s last trip to regionals came in 2003, when the Wolfpack lost 3-1 in the Division 4 regional semifinal to Elkton-Pigeon-Bayport.
Tuesday, Laingsburg got a quick 1-0 lead when midfielder Addison Elkins intercepted a pass and scored on a shot just under the crossbar 11 minutes into the contest. The freshman had scored only twice all year.
“It was a very opportunistic goal,” Laingsburg coach Graham Lockwood said. “It rained right before the game and so the ground was slick. I told the girls, play for the skips and play for the mishaps, from the defenders to the forwards, that’s the mentality. (Elkins) stepped up big.”
So did junior forward Lorna Strieff, who made it 2-0 with 5:38 left in the first half, getting by a defender and beating the Mountaineer goalie, who charged to try and stop the shot. The goal was set up by a pass from senior wingback Hayleigh Mertens.
“It was just a great lead by my teammate Hayleigh Mertens,” Strieff said. “It was just perfect timing and perfect placement. We practice those a lot and we kind of just knew where to move the ball and it was a quick fire and I saw that she (the goalie) was moving out on me.”
Everest (13-2-4) made it a 2-1 game on a perfectly placed direct kick from the right side, just above leaping senior keeper Abby Kirkbride with 23:05 left in the second half. Lockwood said he did not expect Everest to take such a long shot.
“I thought she was going to cross it and my goalie thought she was going to cross it, too,” Lockwood said.
Everest, recharged by the goal, continued to keep the ball in the offensive zone. Laingsburg was just trying to run out the clock for the most part, but the Wolfpack got some insurance when Graham scored off a close shot from right side with 4:33 left.
Graham received a pass and challenged the Mountaineer keeper. The senior saw an opening and she remembered what Lockwood preaches to his team in such situations.
“He says any time we can go forward, we can take (it),” Graham said. “That was the perfect opportunity. You know, he didn’t say explicitly that I should go score, but it was a good opportunity.”
The goal was Graham’s 37th of the season. Lockwood said it was a tremendous play.
“She is one heck of a player and there is a reason why everything for us goes through her,” Lockwood said. “But we have enough good players that we know we don’t need to rely on her. And I think that’s what they have finally figured out.”
