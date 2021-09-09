OWOSSO — Owosso varsity soccer coach Phil Gobel said a year-round commitment to soccer is starting to pay dividends.
The Trojans, who struggled last season with a 2-9-1 record, are 5-1-1 so far in 2021. Gobel said that this year, for the first time, he is fielding a team fully committed to soccer.
“It’s a pretty full roster of soccer players,” Gobel said. “They’ve been committed to soccer and have been playing year-round since they were about 10 years old. We’ve had a lot of help from the Owosso Soccer Club in helping develop these young soccer players.”
While Owosso didn’t record many victories last fall, the team won two of its last three games. That, combined with Owosso’s fast start this season, is beginning to show the growth of soccer at the school and the community. Gobel said the development younger players has enabled coaches to teach more advanced strategies in the game as well.
Among the early season highlights for the Trojans have been victories over Swartz Creek (4-1), Lansing Waverly (9-2) and Chesaning (6-0).
While there has been balance and depth, both on offense and defense, Gobel said the key returners for Owosso are Charles DeWeese, a senior midfielder; Tyler Hufnagel, a junior central defender; and Hunter Babcock, a junior midfielder/forward.
Brennan Baran is Owosso’s goalkeeper this season.
The addition of talented newcomers such as Simon Erfourth, Matthew Shattuck, Clayton Brown, Ryan Dahl and Fletcher Johnson have also made an impact, Gobel said.
2021 BOYS SOCCER PREVIEW
Byron
Coach: Greg Williams
Key returners: Hawkins Whitehead, D, sr.; Caleb Joslin, MF, sr.; Billy Bailey, GK, sr.; James Miller, F, sr.; Ben Anibal, MF, sr.; Justin Frye, MF, sr.; Evan Howard, D, sr.; Johnathan Magee, MF, sr.; Nathan Webster, jr.; Mason Stark, so.
Outlook: Byron is coming off a 15-3-1 campaign and a berth in the Division 4 district championship game. Gone is two-time All-Area Player of the Year Matthew Williams, who racked up 103 goals and 39 assists in his decorated career. However, coach Greg Williams expects his team to be at or near the top of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. A strong contingent of returning players is headlined by seniors Justin Frye (10 goals and 11 assists in 2020) and James Miller (10 goals, seven assists), both of whom were All-Area first teamers last season. Also back is defender Hawkins Whitehead, who was a first-team selection as well.
“We have a strong ball control team with plenty of leadership,” Williams said. “This should be a fun year.”
Laingsburg
Coach: Natalie Elkins (first season)
Key returners: Dylan Hulliberger, MF, jr.; Luke Snider, GK, jr.
Key newcomers: Mitchell Geoerge, fr.; Zach Grandy, fr.; Dustin Winans, fr.; Miguel Fijardo, striker, sr.
Outlook: Elkins takes over for her first varsity job; she was the junior varsity girls coach for two seasons. She’s a Laingsburg alumna and graduated from Michigan State. The team is led by junior midfielder Dylan Hulliberger, an honorable mention All-Area selection last season, and junior goalkeeper Luke Snider. Elkins described her starting lineup as “solid.” Miguel Fijardo, a senior transfer student who will play the striker position, heads the Wolfpack’s list of new players to watch.
Owosso
Coach: Phil Gobel
Key returners: Charles DeWeese, MF, Sr.; Tyler Hufnagel, CD., Jr.; Hunter Babcock, Jr., MF/F.
Key newcomers: Fletcher Johnson, Sr, F.; Ryan Dahl, Soph, F; Clayton Brown, MF, So.; Simon Erfourth, MF, fr.; Matthew Shattuck, Fr., F.
Outlook: The Trojans have started strong in the first couple weeks of the season. DeWeese, Hufnagel and Babcock have led the way to a strong start. Hufnagel was named to the All-Flint Metro League third team a year ago, while DeWeese and Babcock were named to the honorable mention squad.
Perry
Coach: Brett Ryan
Key returners: Bryce Krupp, F., Sr.; Tanner McCann, F, Sr.; Jordan Keck, D, Sr.; Tyler Webb, M, Jr.; Noah Boske-Smitherman, D., Jr.; Brody Webb, GK, So.
Key newcomers: Cole Sawyer, MF, So.; Sawyer Beardslee, MF, So.; David Cramer, MF, Fr.
Outlook: Perry was ousted in the first round of the district tournament last season, but Ryan said the squad will be counting on strong senior leadership this fall. “We’re looking to make a run in the league tournament and be playing our best soccer led by our senior class in October for districts,” he said.
Corunna
Coach: Kyle Gregoricka
Key returners: Luke Tuller, Sr.; Zac Vovcsko, Sr.; Jackson Reid, Jr.; Cole BInger, Jr.; Payton Brown, Jr.; Braden Andrejack, So.; Johnathon Palin, So.
Key newcomers: Paul Galesk, GK, fr.; Laurent Lanfranconi, Sr.
Outlook: While the Cavaliers have struggled recently, Gregoricka said he hopes Corunna can be competitive in every game and accumulate points in the Flint Metro League.
The team also wants to make a run in the postseason, he said.
Durand
Coach: Dave Hensel
Key returners: John Planshek, Evan Burr, Noah Fryer, Jaxon Smith, Gabe Zdunic-Konesny, David Chase.
Outlook: After finishing 3-9 last season, Hensel said his team will be inexperienced and young in 2021. “We are in a rebuilding year,” Hensel said; “We have a young team and are looking forward to learning basic skills by staying positive and encouraging the players as they grow on the field,” Hensel said.
Chesaning
Coach: Tom Dempsey
Key returners: Landon Soule, GK, Jr; Codey Harlan, D; Aiden Dempsey, MF, Sr.; Nate Ferry, MF, So.; Hayden Williams, F, Sr.; Blake Laskowski, MF, So.
Newcomers: Zach Harlan, F, Fr.; Luke Barta, MF, Fr.
Outlook: The Indians started the season at 0-3-1 with coach Tom Dempsey saying the team is finding its way through youth and inexperience. Soule has been an early bright spot, he said.
Ovid-Elsie
The Marauders are not fielding a boys team this fall due to a lack of players.
“We graduated a lot of seniors last year and had zero incoming freshmen,” said Justin Fluharty, who coached Ovid-Elsie in 2020. “I know this year was going to be a struggle.”
O-E is traditionally one of the area’s stronger boys soccer programs.
The Marauders have had three players named Argus-Press All-Area Player of the Year since 2010 and had four first-team selections last season.
