Several area wrestlers will be looking for a top-four finish Saturday at the individual regionals to qualify for the upcoming MHSAA Lower Peninsula state finals to be held at Ford Field in Detroit March 6-7.
There will be four separate individual regional tournaments involving area wrestlers on Saturday.
Five area teams — Corunna, Chesaning, Durand, Ovid-Elsie and Perry — will send individual regional qualifiers to the Division 3 regional at Lakewood.
Individual qualifiers from Byron and Laingsburg will compete at the Division 4 regional at Whitmore Lake.
Owosso qualifiers will compete in Division 2 at Gaylord.
New Lothrop, meanwhile, will compete at the Division 4 regional at Carson City-Crystal.
The area’s only unbeaten wrestlers this season are Durand’s Brock Holek, who won a Division 3 individual district title last week at 130 pounds, and New Lothrop’s Justin Carnahan, who won a Division 4 district title last week at 189 pounds.
New Lothrop boasts an area-best 14 individual regional qualifiers.
Here is a quick glance at the regional qualifiers for each area school:
Perry
Jacob Orweller, Jr., 125
Orweller was the lone qualifier for the Ramblers after placing fourth at districts at 125 pounds.
Chesaning
Jordan Rodriguez, Sr., 112
Rodriguez’s impressive senior season continues at regionals following a 7-6 decision victory in the 112-pound district title bout. Rodriguez has just one loss on the season and is looking to get back to states after being the runner-up last year.
Brenden Quackenbush, Sr., 285
Quackenbush enters regionals following a third place finish at last weekend’s district tournament.
Owosso
Three senior Trojans qualified for this weekend’s individual regionals. Owosso’s wrestlers will look to continue their success after taking home one district championship last weekend.
Colton Blaha, Sr., 160
Blaha returns to regionals after an 8-4 decision victory in for the district championship. With just one loss on the season Blaha will look to continue his successful senior campaign as he tries to return to states.
Dominic Patterson, Sr., 285
Joey Devaras, Sr., 103
Patterson and Devaras rounded out the rest of Owosso’s qualifiers as they finished third and fourth, respectively.
Ovid-Elsie
The Marauders qualified four wrestlers for regional play and just missed out on two district championships.
Mason Spiess, Sr., 103
Spiess was one of Ovid-Elsie’s two runner ups at districts and makes his return to regionals this year. He is projected to place at states this year should he qualify.
Trenton Hurst, Sr., 171
Hurst was also a district runner up and like Hurst is projected to qualify for states.
Byron
The Eagles qualified four wrestlers for regionals with all their qualifiers finishing in the top three of their respective weight classes.
Zack Hall, So., 119
Hall was won the 119 district championship last weekend and remains the Eagles’ top wrestler with with just four losses on the season. Hall will be looking to make his second trip to states this weekend.
Cole Staton, So., 285
Staton was the district runner up for the 215 championship.
Laingsburg
Four wrestlers will represent the Wolfpack at regionals but only one of their wrestler finished inside the top three.
Aden Baynes, Fr., 135
Baynes was the 125 runner up at districts after being pinned in the championship.
Durand
The Railroaders also qualified four wrestlers for regionals winning one championship along with securing three top three finishes in the process.
Brock Holek, Jr., 130
Holek enters regionals undefeated and was the only Railroader to take home a championship at districts winning the 130 title.
Hunter Spaulding, Jr., 189
Spaulding placed third at districts after downing Corunna’s Aidan Buckley at districts.
Corunna
The Cavs had the most district qualifiers out of the area teams at Williamston last weekend with six wrestlers advancing. Durand caused some problems for Corunna bumping Aidan Buckley(189) and D’Angelo Campos (112) to fourth place. Zach Worthington (285) also finished fourth after falling to Chesaning’s Brenden Quackenbush.
Ty Anderson, Sr., 145
Anderson was the district runner up after losing the 145 championship on a 4-3 decision. Anderson finished fifth at states last year and will be looking to return.
Matt Weiss, Sr., 160
Weiss was one of two Cavs to finish out districts with a third place victory.
New Lothrop
New Lothrop had the most successful district outing of the area teams as the Hornets qualified 14 wrestlers for regionals. Nine of those won the district championship in their respective weight classes.
Only three of the Hornets’ qualifiers finished outside the top two in district action.
The three Hornets with the team’s top individual records include:
Justin Carnahan, Sr., 189
The Carnahan comeback train keeps rolling as the senior remains undefeated heading into the regionals. Carnahan is a three time state qualifier and will be looking to make his return.
Isiah Pasik, So., 285
Pasik will be vying for his second state qualifier after winning 285 district championship.
Cam Orr, Jr., 215
Orr was another Hornet who won their district championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.