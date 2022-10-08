FOWLER — Laingsburg quarterback Ty Randall has had plenty of stellar offensive outings in 2022 — just last week vs. Dansville the junior threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more — but he hasn’t spent much time starring on the defensive side of the ball. That changed Friday, as he intercepted two fourth-quarter passes to help seal the Wolpack’s upset, 27-14 win over Fowler. He didn’t slacken on offense either, completing 17 of 30 passes for 188 yards and another three scores.
Entering yesterday’s game, Laingsburg hadn’t beaten Fowler since 2017. In fact, the Wolfpack had only managed a paltry 11 wins in 57 recorded meetings. Add to that statistic the fact that the Eagles sat at 6-0 (with a win over common foe Pewamo-Westphalia) to Laingsburg’s 4-2 — and that Laingsburg had to go it on the road — and there was every reason to expect that the Wolfpack would have to wait at least one more year to end their losing streak.
Instead, Laingsburg rallied from a 14-7 halftime deficit to hop into the driver’s seat in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference pennant race.
Randall wasn’t the Wolfpack’s only hero. Jack Borgman was a dynamo on the ground and as a receiver, logging 10 carries for 116 yards and one TD, plus three catches for 73 yards and another six-pointers.
Senior receiver Eli Woodruff was the recipient of Randall’s other two passing scores, finishing with 48 yards on six receptions. He also joined Randall in the interception column, hawking a ball in the second quarter.
Another defensive standout was linebacker Seth Sivak, who lived in every gap, collecting 10.5 tackles (nine solo), with one going for a loss.
DURAND — The Railroaders were full-steam ahead vs. the Indians on Friday, pulverizing Chesaning with their muscular Power T run game, 54-8, to remain undefeated at 7-0 (5-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
Already up 24-8 at the half, Durand received a little-needed boost in the third quarter with the return of senior fullback Darrin Alward to the offensive side of the ball.
Alward, who suffered a broken arm in Week 2 against Montrose, had played on defense in last week’s win over Gladstone but hadn’t yet gotten back to toting the rock. He implored upon coach John Webb to be given some carries in his homecoming game, and Webb relented. Once unleashed, Alward contributed 72 yards and a TD to the Railroader cause on eight carries.
Webb described Alward as “an angry bull” with the ball, and said he expects his senior to be “full-go next week” vs. New Lothrop.
While Alward’s return was a major bonus for Durand, the continued excellence of Gabe Lynn was centerstage. The senior rushed for 208 yards and three scores on just 12 carries. On defense, he contributed eight tackles, with two going for a loss.
Defensive end Evan Samson had nine tackles and two sacks.
Alex Bruni had two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown.
Chesaning falls to 3-4 (1-4 MMAC) with the loss.
Corunna 49, Ortonville Brandon 14
CORUNNA — Quarterback Wyatt Bower was a marvel of efficiency on Friday as the Corunna Cavaliers notched an easy homecoming win over Ortonville Brandon, 49-14.
Six points were on the table every time the junior touched the ball. He put the Cavaliers up in a hurry with a 60-yard TD in the first quarter to make it 6-0 (a two-point attempt was no good), and followed that up with a 57-yard pick-six.
All-in-all, Bower completed 11 of 16 passing attempts for 129 yards and two touchdowns, and carried it 10 times for another 136 and the one TD.
Assisting him were Jaden Edington (14 carries, 67 yards, one TD), twin Tarick Bower (two catches, one touchdown) and Xavier Anderson (one rushing TD).
The win improves the Cavs’ record to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Flint Metro League.
Morrice 50, Montabella 12
MORRICE — The Orioles rebounded from their loss to Merrill in Week 6 with a 50-12 shellacking of Montabella on Friday.
Morrice (6-1 league play, 6-1 overall) featured the running of Drew McGowan, with 187 yards and three TDs on 25 carries, and Travis Farrow, with 174 yards and three TDs on 20 carries.
McGowan also caught a 29-yard touchdown reception.
Peyton McGowan had eight tackles for the Orioles while Gage Cartier had seven stops and Travis Smith registered six tackles.
Montabella fell to 3-4 and 3-4.
STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge edged Perry, 14-12, Friday in Greater Lansing Athletic Conference football action.
The Ramblers fell to 1-3 in league play and 3-4 overall. The Panthers rose to 1-3, 4-3 marks.
No other information was available by press-time.
Whitmore Lake 62, Byron 6
WHITMORE LAKE — Whitmore Lake downed Byron, 62-6, Friday in a non-conference football clash.
The Eagles suffered their seventh straight loss this season.
The Trojans rose to 6-1 in all games.
