FOWLER — Laingsburg quarterback Ty Randall has had plenty of stellar offensive outings in 2022 — just last week vs. Dansville the junior threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more — but he hasn’t spent much time starring on the defensive side of the ball. That changed Friday, as he intercepted two fourth-quarter passes to help seal the Wolpack’s upset, 27-14 win over Fowler. He didn’t slacken on offense either, completing 17 of 30 passes for 188 yards and another three scores.

Entering yesterday’s game, Laingsburg hadn’t beaten Fowler since 2017. In fact, the Wolfpack had only managed a paltry 11 wins in 57 recorded meetings. Add to that statistic the fact that the Eagles sat at 6-0 (with a win over common foe Pewamo-Westphalia) to Laingsburg’s 4-2 — and that Laingsburg had to go it on the road — and there was every reason to expect that the Wolfpack would have to wait at least one more year to end their losing streak.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.