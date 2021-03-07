HOLLY — Ellie Toney delivered 20 points and eight rebounds and Sydnie Gillett supplied 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals as the Corunna girls basketball team downed Holly, 48-35, Saturday.
The Cavaliers (7-2) — snapping a two-game losing skid — made 16 of 20 free throw attempts in the non-conference clash with Toney nailing 9 of 10 free throws and Gillett sinking 6 of 6 charity tosses.
Toney and Gillett combined for all 13 of Corunna’s first-quarter points as the Cavaliers took a seven-point lead after eight minutes. It was 25-14 Corunna by halftime but Holly trailed just 34-30 after three quarters. Corunna finished with a 14-5 fourth-quarter spree.
Mary Yerian scored five points for Corunna and Jenna Bauman and Skyler Alchin each scored three.
Holly (2-8), just 3-for-6 from the line, was led by 15-point scorer Emma Todey.
CORUNNA SCORING: Mary Yerian 2 0-0 5, Jenna Bauman 1 0-0 3, Ellie Toney 5 9-10 20, Sydnie Gillett 5 6-6 16, Skyler Alchin 1 0-0 3, Jorja Napier 0 1-4 1.
WRESTLING
New Lothrop pins three foes
LESLIE — New Lothrop’s state-ranked wrestling team finished 3-0 Saturday with victories over Michigan Center (68-3), Leslie (66-6) and Adrian Madison (72-6).
The Hornets are ranked No. 3 in the Division 4 state poll.
Posting three pins apiece for New Lothrop were Bryce Cheney (152 pounds), Caleb Sharp (125) and Kody Krupp (189).
Also finishing 3-0 Saturday were Leo Bauman (103), Daven Lockwood (112/119), Parker Noonan (130), Jack Kulhanek (135), Andrew Krupp (140), Jackson Knieper (145), Harry Helmick (160), Cam Orr (215) and Isiah Pasik (285).
Durand grapples 3-0
MIDLAND — Durand’s wrestling team improved its overall dual-meet record to 16-2 Saturday by sweeping past three opponents — Millington (42-36), Midland Dow (55-17) and New Lothrop’s ‘B’ team (66-9).
Saturday’s results came on the heels of Friday’s 1-2 record at the Durand Quad. The Railroaders lost to No. 2-ranked Alma, 53-33, and No. 3-ranked New Lothrop, 37-30. Durand defeated LakeVille 54-19.
Brock Holek finished 6-0 over the weekend for the Railroaders. Holek wrestled in both the 130- and 135-pound weight classes. Cam Bacchus also fared 6-0 at 103 and 112 while Darrin Alward went 5-1 at 135 and 140.
Laingsburg 2-1 at Oiler Invite
MOUNT PLEASANT — Laingsburg posted a 2-1 record at Friday’s Oiler Invitational.
The Wolfpack defeated Mount Pleasant, 44-36, and Montabella, 51-30, but lost to Coopersville, 73-5.
Aden Baynes finished 3-0 for Laingsburg at 135 pounds.
