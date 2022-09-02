OWOSSO — A lot of people had a lot of good things to say after Owosso defeated Kelloggsville Aug. 25, Trojans coach Ron Tyner said.
OWOSSO — A lot of people had a lot of good things to say after Owosso defeated Kelloggsville Aug. 25, Trojans coach Ron Tyner said.
He’s waiting to see who still has their back following Thursday’s 51-6 loss to visiting Charlotte.
“We’re going to know who our friends are,” Tyner said.
“All those folks who were patting us on the back last week, telling us how good we’re doing and how good we are — those people who don’t say anything to us this week, we know they’re not our friends.
“Those folks who continue to support us and encourage us and tell our kids (to) keep your head up, keep working, you’ll get ‘em next time — we’re going to know who our real friends and supporters are.”
The Orioles (2-0) had Owosso’s number much of the night, jumping out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, then widening it to 38-0 at halftime.
The attitude stayed upbeat on the home side.
“All we talked to our kids about at halftime was come out, play disciplined football, play class football, start fast, and finish,” Tyner said. “It may have been on one play at the end of the game, but our kids finished and we can move forward from that.”
After Charlotte scored on their opening drive on a 20-yard run, Owosso quarterback Hugh Doyle led a promising drive deep into Oriole territory, including a 12-yard completion to senior tight end Andrew Lewis.
Sophomore running back Hoyt Patrick also ripped off some big ground gains, followed by a Doyle 20-yard scramble to the Oriole 9. The drive stalled there and the Owosso offense wouldn’t reach that deeply again until the second half.
Owosso (1-1) got tantalizingly close to scoring in the final minute of the third quarter. After driving 44 yards, on fourth down Doyle’s keeper was stopped on the Charlotte 6-yard-line.
The lone Trojan score came on their last play. Junior wide receiver Daniel Wittum took a kickoff, found a seam to the left sideline and outran Oriole pursuers to reach the end zone.
“I was trying to make a cut. I wasn’t expecting much but I found an opening,” Wittum said.
