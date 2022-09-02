Charlotte too much for Trojans in 51-6 romp

Owosso quarterback Hugh Doyle (7) surveys the field Thursday against Charlotte at Willman Field in Owosso.

 Argus-Press Photo/Dawn Parker

OWOSSO — A lot of people had a lot of good things to say after Owosso defeated Kelloggsville Aug. 25, Trojans coach Ron Tyner said.

He’s waiting to see who still has their back following Thursday’s 51-6 loss to visiting Charlotte.

