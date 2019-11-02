NEW LOTHROP — Defending Division 7 state champion New Lothrop opened the playoffs Friday with a 47-3 victory over visiting Laingsburg.
Senior quarterback Avery Moore rushed for 168 yards and four touchdowns — all coming in the first half — on runs of 2, 30, 8 and 75 yards. New Lothrop (10-0) will next host 10-0 Beaverton, a 26-6 winner Friday over Byron.
“We had to set the tone early and get a good mindset,” Moore said. “We started out a little slow but picked it up as the game went on. We’ve got to prepare like it’s the championship every week. Every week could be our last.”
New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas said Moore, a first-team All-Stater, took the game over with his legs. However, Galvas thought his team came out flat after last week’s win over state-ranked Frankenmuth to close the regular season.
“I wasn’t real happy with the way we came out,” he said. “We were very flat. Offensively and defensively and our sideline was flat. That’s probably on me. I don’t think we were ready, coming off last week and a big game.”
Cam Orr ran for 67 yards on seven carries and Will Muron ran for 44 yards on just four carries for the Hornets. Muron also had TD runs of 2 and 20 yards.
New Lothrop’s first score was set up by Isaac Richardson’s interception and return to the Laingsburg 8. Trevor Bishop’s fumble recovery at the Laingsburg 16 set up another score.
Richardson recorded a team-high nine tackles, Bishop had seven and, Orr had six.
“We did start a little slow,” Muron said. “We came out a little flat, but we kind of picked it up with all of these plays on defense.”
Laingsburg (6-4), playing without quarterback Doug Matthews, still picked up 219 yards on offense and ran 54 plays to New Lothrop’s 39.
The Wolfpack led in time of possession as well, 31:10 to 16:50, and had a 184-25 advantage in passing yards.
However, Laingsburg was hurt by four turnovers, fumbling away the ball twice and tossing two interceptions. The Wolfpack’s lone points came on a 33-yard field goal by Chris Freels in the first half.
A.J. Eggleston completed 13 of 24 passes for 184 yards in place of Matthews, who suffered a broken collarbone against Bath in Week 8.
Zach Hawes was Eggleston’s favorite receiver, catching six passes for 117 yards. Colt Wurm had three catches for 43 yards and Austin Randall had three grabs for 18 yards.
Parker Gregg led Laingsburg’s defense with six tackles.
Laingsburg head coach Brian Borgman said his team gave a good showing, but praised the play of New Lothrop as well.
“Hats off to New Lothrop, what a fantastic program they are running,” Borgman said. “They are big, fast and strong and can do it on the defensive side, offensive side. They can throw it and they can run it. I’m just really proud of my kids tonight. We came in a little beaten up, a little battered, with a different quarterback we’ve had all season. A.J. stepped in the last couple of games and has done a fantastic job. We knew this was going to be a big test for us.”
Borgman said Matthews’ injury came early in the Bath game. He hopes to be back for track and field, which Borgman coaches.
“It was a freak thing,” Borgman said. “It was five or six plays into the game and he had a nice little run, fell down and broke a collarbone. He’ll heal up and he’ll come back and pole vault for me in the spring.”
Eggleston said Laingsburg had some success through the air, but couldn’t capitalize on three or four scoring chances.
“We had the same kind of schemes going on, with a lot of RPO’s,” Eggleston said. “We had to take down the playbook a little shorter — just so that we could get our plays down to a ‘T.’ And we had to play a perfectly clean game and we weren’t exactly able to do that.”
NEW LOTHROP 47, LAINGSBURG 3
Laingsburg 0 3 0 0 — 3
New Lothrop 14 20 7 6 — 47
First Quarter
NL: Avery Moore 2 run (Ian Gross kick), 11:10.
NL: Moore 30 run (Gross kick), 3:07
Second Quarter
LAI: Chris Freels 33 field goal, 8:06.
NL: Moore 8 run (Gross kick), 7:24.
NL: Moore 75 run (Gross kick), 4:58.
NL: Will Muron 2 run (kick failed), 2:04.
Third Quarter
NL: Muron 20 run (Gross kick), 11:00.
Fourth Quarter
NL: Garett Mangino 2 run (kick failed), 9:36.
TEAM STATISTICS
Lai NL
First downs 12 19
Total yards 219 368
Rushes-yards 29-35 31-343
Passing 13-25-184 1-8-25
Penalties-yards 6-53 5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: New Lothrop — Team: 31-343. Avery Moore 9-168, 4 TDs; Cam Orr 7-67; Will Muron 4-44, 2 TDs; Garett Mangino 3-26; Elmore Hughs 2-13; Ian Gross 3-10. Laingsburg — Michael Brooks 9-22; Austin Randall 5-13; Jack Byrnes 2-5.
PASSING: New Lothrop — Avery Moore 1-8-25, 0 TDs, 0 INT. Laingsburg — A.J. Eggleston 13-24-184, 0 TDs, 2 INT.
RECEIVING: New Lothrop — Isaac Richardson 1-25. Laingsburg — Zach Hawes 6-117, Colt Wurm 3-43, Austin Randall 3-18, Jarrod King 1-6.
DEFENSE: New Lothrop — Isaac Richardson 9 tackles, INT; Trevor Bishop 7 tackles; Ron Taylor 7 tackles; Cam Orr 6 tackles; Avery Moore INT. Laingsburg — Parker Gregg 6 tackles, Dayshawn Bowman 4 tackles, A.J. Eggleston 4 tackles, Jack Byrnes fumble recovery.
Records: New Lothrop 10-0. Laingsburg 6-4.
