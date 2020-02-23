GAYLORD — Senior Colton Blaha of Owosso wrestled to a Division 2 individual regional championship Saturday.
Blaha defeated Gaylord’s Jacob McKnight by injury default at 160 pounds.
It capped a 3-0 day for Blaha, who had earlier captured a 17-2 technical fall win and an 11-4 decision triumph.
Dominic Patterson (285) and Joey Devaras (103) also competed for Owosso but did not qualify for the upcoming state finals.
Rodriguez, Holek win titles
LAKE ODESSA — Chesaning’s Jordan Rodriguez and Durand’s Brock Holek captured individual regional championships Saturday here at the Division 3 regional tournament.
Rodriguez (37-1) defeated Zachary Gibson of Lakewood 11-2 in the finals of the 112-pound weight class.
Holek (42-0) was first at 130 pounds, defeating Calvin Kittendorf of Williamston 9-2 Saturday.
Corunna will send four wrestlers to the upcoming Division 3 state finals. Placing second was Ty Anderson (145 pounds) while Matt Weiss (160), D’Angelo Campos (112) and Xavier Anderson (145) all finished third.
Mason Spiess of Ovid-Elsie finished second at 103 pounds to qualify for the state finals.
Chesaning’s Brenden Quackenbush (285) placed third.
Hall regional champ
WHITMORE LAKE — Zack Hall of Byron finished first at Saturday’s Division 4 individual regionals.
Hall, 47-4 as a sophomore, defeated Zack Shadley of Clinton 9-1 in the finals.
Also qualifying for the upcoming state finals for Byron were Cole Staton, third at 215 pounds, and Matthew Johnson, fourth at 285.
