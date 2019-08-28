OWOSSO — Goodrich defeated Owosso 5-3 in boys tennis action Tuesday.
The Trojans prevailed in three of the four doubles matches. Jay Tuttle and Kody Rees won at No. 1 doubles, downing Martians Mason Rich and Liam Windeler, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, Owosso’s Addie Kregger and Anna Salisbury defeated Robert Rasegan and Sam Bradshaw 6-1, 6-0.
Harrison Ketchum and Andrew Mofield of Owosso won at No. 3 doubles, rallying past Mitchell Setera and Teddy Sprink, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
GOODRICH 5, OWOSSO 3
Singles
No. 1: Will Nicklas (GO) def. Wyatt Leland, 6-2, 7-5.
No. 2:Brendan Wiiederman (GO) def. Wes Lavigne, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3: Nick Henke (GO) def. Jena Weber, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 4: Duncan McMillin (GO) def. Isaac Johnston, 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Jay Tuttle/Kody Rees (OW) def. Mason RIch/Liam Windeler, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.
No. 2: Addie Kregger/Anna Salisbury (OW) def. Robert Rasagen/Sam Bradshaw, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3:Harrison Ketchum/Andrew Mofield (OW) def. Mitchell Setera/Teddy Sprink, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 4: Alex Nick/Mason Maxwell (GO) def. Rory Grinnell/Everett Mcvay, 6-1, 6-0.
