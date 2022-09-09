OWOSSO — Owosso resumed its girls swimming success from last year, besting visiting Corunna 120-62 Thursday in the dual-meet opener for both teams
The Trojans finished 8-2 in dual meets last fall. Owosso opened the season Aug. 27 by placing first in the Williamston Invitational.
Owosso coach Andrew Murray said that, despite losing 10 talented seniors from last year’s squad, he has plenty of talent still around this fall. It was evident Thursday as the Trojans placed first in 11 of the 12 events.
“We’re still trying to figure things out and see where the girls are at,” he said. “They’re still working on some fundamental things — good flip turns, good stream lines, some of the basics that will carry on all season long for us.”
Corunna coach Amy Golombisky said her Cavaliers battled hard despite having only 10 swimmers on their roster.
“We have such a small team this year and it’s been really difficult for them to get back into the swing of things — just because our numbers are so low,” Golombisky said. “But we have some really good athletes and they have actually been working harder this year to put a little more intensity into their daily workouts and I’m really proud of them for that. They are swimming faster this year than they’ve ever swam.”
Owosso’s Kate Grinnell, tops in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 9.56 seconds) and 100 free (58.26), said it was a good way to start the dual-meet season.
“We’ve had a lot of people out so far this week and it was nice to come back with a victory,” Grinnell said. “My favorite part was when we won all of the relays.”
Lily Usher of Owosso won both the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke (1:13.93).
“I think it was really good for the team — the camaraderie of it — to get this big win against Corunna tonight, our cross town rival,” Usher said.
Owosso’s other two-time solo winner was Sophie Voss, who won the 100 breaststroke (1:21.45) and 500 freestyle (6:36.67). Lily Pumford won the 200 individual medley (2:34.69) for the Trojans, while Amanda Brainerd won the 50 free in 27.20.
Owosso won the meet-opening 200 medley relay by just under 22 seconds as Pumford, Brainerd, Usher and Voss finished in 2:04.90.
Corunna was at its best in the 1-meter diving competition with a 1-2-3 finish. Emma Kirkey was first with 178.5 points. Teammates Lexi Golab (131.15) and Keiona White (123.80) placed second and third, respectively.
“Emma is one of those kids who does really well under pressure,” Golombisky said. “She works and she hunkers down and is a two-time state qualifier.”
The Trojans won the 200 free relay with Pumford, Quinn Schemenauer, Grinnell and Brainerd clocking 1:50.96. Owosso’s other victory came in the 400 free relay, as Grinnell, Usher, Schemenauer and Voss splashed first in 4:25.26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.