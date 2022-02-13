NEW LOTHROP — Seven New Lothrop wrestlers captured individual Division 4 district championships Saturday.
Placing first for the Hornets were Isiah Pasik (285 pounds), Grayson Orr (215), Cooper Symons (189), Jack Kulhanek (145), Dalton Birchmeier (130), Daven Lockwood (112) and Blake Wendling (103).
Pasik, now 37-0, collected a 5-1 win over James McArdle of Elkton-Pegeon-Bay Port in the finals. Orr (39-4) pinned Kory Lambson of Sandusky in 1:21. Symons (16-3) decisioned Evan Wakefield of Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 10-6.
Kulhanek (35-11) decisioned Derek Mason of Capac, 7-0. Birchmeier, 25-9 at 130, won by disqualification over Easton Jager of Brown City. Lockwood (26-12) picked up an 18-3 technical fall over teammate Leo Bauman.
Wendling (26-12) won the 103-p0und title by pinning Michael Fiorello of Brown City in 46 seconds.
New Lothrop got seconds from Bauman (112), Parker Noonan (135) and Joseph Torres (171). Placing third were Hornets Colton Symons (160) and Alex Mulcahy (189). Dominic Casciano was fourth at 152.
Parsons, Anderson, Quackenbush first
ALMA — Talan Parsons of Ovid-Elsie, Xavier Anderson of Corunna and Brenden Quackenbush of Chesaning each won Division 3 individual district wrestling championships Saturday at Alma.
Parsons (30-1), reigned supreme at 103 pounds, pinning Chesaning’s Quinton Everett in 1:23. Anderson (22-5) won his district title at 152 pounds, pinning Durand’s Darrin Alward in 3:25. Quackenbush (17-3) reigned at 285, pinning Eastin Stank of Lakewood in 1:27.
Durand received a district runner-up performance from Cameron Bacchus at 119. The Railroaders’ Dominik Watson (152) placed third, while Matthew Novak (160) finished fourth to also qualify for regionals.
Chesaning’s Connor Everett (135) placed second. Teammate Kayden Witt finished fourth at 215.
Corunna got a third-place finish from D’Angelo Campos (112) and a fourth from Joaquin Campos (119).
Placing third for the Marauders was Cole Workman (119).
Baynes, Brooks first for Laingsburg
WESTLAND — Aden Baynes and Mikey Brooks of Laingsburg each won individual district titles Saturday at Lutheran Westland High School. Perry’s Seth Grooms and Byron’s Matthew Johnson were also first-place finishers.
Baynes (33-3) was first at 130 pounds, collecting a 16-5 major decision victory over Jeffrey McGuire of Lutheran Westland. Brooks (34-2) was the 189-pound champion. He pinned Michael Tuomi of Lutheran Northwest in 1:02.
Grooms (34-6) topped the 140-pound weight bracket, beating Zach Jarels of Manchester, 6-2. Johnson (43-2) won the 285-pound bracket. The senior pinned Theodore Hoadley of Whitmore Lake in 1:17.
Laingsburg got second-place finishes from Bryce Smith (145) and Kyle Boettcher (152). Placing third were teammates Sean Divine (215) and Seth Sivak (160). Jack Borgman was fourth at 152.
Perry got second-place finishes from Cameron Doody (215), Aaron Seward (160) and Jackson Porter (112). Teammate Reed Vanwormer was fourth at 135.
Byron’s Boone Shettler was third at 119 while Eagles’ teammate Layton Ciszewski was fourth (171).
Owosso qualifies two for regionals
FENTON — Owosso will send two wrestlers to next week’s individual regionals.
The Trojans’ Tyler Dewley and Damon Burdick each finished third at Saturday’s Division 2 individual district at Fenton High School.
Dewley was third at 171 pounds while Burdick finished third at 189.
