DURAND — New Lothrop and Durand put on a “3-point clinic” Friday, combining for 24 treys — 14 for the Railroaders and 10 for the Hornets.
The Railroaders slight advantage in triples was mirrored by slight advantages just about everywhere else, as they ultimately triumphed over the Hornets, 68-57.
But Ryan Heslip of New Lothrop had the most 3-pointers of any one player Friday, sinking eight from distance — including six in the first half alone, as the Hornets built a 34-30 lead.
The Railroaders were apparently aggrieved by Heslip’s outburst (and New Lothrop’s) lead. They stormed out of the gate in the third quarter. Kwin Knapp was especially hot. He rained in 14 points in the frame, drilling four of his six 3s as Durand went on a 25-7 run. Knapp finished with a career-high 22 points and eight rebounds.
“We just wanted to play our game and keep doing what we’ve been doing all year,” Knapp said. “We just have to trust our shots. We’re all shooting good — just keep shooting.”
Knapp, a junior guard, had plenty of help from his teammates. Gabe Lynn finished with 14 points (three 3-pointers), 13 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Austin Kelley scored 11 points (two 3-pointers) and six assists while Markell Tate had 10 points and four steals. Alex Bruni added eight points and seven rebounds.
“Kwin is a very good outside shooter and he had a very good night tonight,” said Durand coach Bruce Spaulding. “We moved the ball well and we played as a team. We played very unselfish. That’s just the way these guys play, you know? They don’t care who is scoring as long as we’re scoring and winning.”
Durand finished 14-for-32 from 3-point range (42 percent). The team came four 3-pointers short of matching its season-high total for a game with 18.
Durand, improves to 16-3 overall and 11-2 in the MMAC with the win. The Railroaders remain one game behind league co-leaders Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie, who each have just one loss in the conference.
New Lothrop, which featured Heslip’s game-high 24 points, fell to 6-11 and 5-8 in the MMAC. Heslip’s eight 3s were one short of matching Ty Kohlmann’s Hornet game record. Kohlmann added 23 points, shooting 7-of-7 from the free throw line and sinking two 3-pointers. Greg Henderson had six points.
The Hornets matched the Railroaders shot for shot in the first half, noted New Lothrop head coach Brady Simons.
“We played a great first half tonight, especially at the offensive end,” Simons said. “Ryan had a great shooting night and we moved the ball extremely well and had the lead at the half. The difference was they came out and had a big run in the third and we couldn’t recover.”
Simons said Durand made some big shots in the third quarter.
“They are one of the best teams in the area and we tried to slow them down — their top two guards — which for a good portion of the game we did … I give my kids a lot of credit, though. We have battled all year long and tonight was no different.”
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ryan Heslip 8 0-0 24, Ty Kohlmann 7 7-7 23, Greg Henderson 3 0-0 6, Jayden Martinez 1 0-0 2, Ethan Birchmeier 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 9-9 57.
DURAND SCORING: Kwin Knapp 8 0-0 22, Austin Kelley 3 3-4 11, Markell Tate 4 2-2 10, Alex Bruni 2 2-5 8, Gabe Lynn 4 3-4 14, Brayden Kelley 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 10-15 68.
