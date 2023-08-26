DURAND — In a game dominated by the defenses, Laingsburg came up with more big plays than did Durand in a season opener that began Thursday and ended Friday.
Up 7-6 Thursday late in the second quarter when a severe thunderstorm wreaked havoc and destruction on the area and forced officials to continue the game Friday at 6 p.m., the Wolfpack shutout the Railroaders on Day 2 and came up with the lone TD of the day that secured a 14-6 victory.
Each team was coming off a title-winning season, as Durand won an outright Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship and Laingsburg owned a share of the Central Michigan Athletic Conference crown with Fowler and Pewamo-Westphalia.
Jack Borgman, Laingsburg’s senior running back/outside linebacker, not only scored his team’s two TDs on runs of nine and one yards, he also delivered the biggest defensive play of the game, recovering a fumble inside the Durand 10-yard line late in the second just moments after play resumed Friday.
“There was a high (Durand) snap and there was a blitz call for me,” Borgman said. “I went straight to the gap and I saw the fumble and I got it.”
Two plays later, it was Borgman who scored on a 1-yard run for the touchdown. Senior quarterback Lucas Matthews had nearly scored on a bootleg to the right but was stopped a yard shy of paydirt.
It was also Borgman who stripped the football away from Durand junior quarterback Brayden Kelley, on the Railroaders’ last chance, a fourth-and-8 situation on Durand’s own 47 with under 3 minutes remaining. Laingsburg fellow linebacker Jackson Audretsch was already in the process of tackling Kelley when Borgman punched the ball loose. It was recovered by the Wolfpack’s Alex Forcier.
Laingsburg head coach Brian Borgman said he was most pleased with his team’s defensive effort against a solid team like Durand.
“Last year, we gave up, at our place, 50 points to them,” the Wolfpack coach said. “And they had 19 seniors on that team. They were lightning fast and they still are a very well-coached team. They’re disciplined and they know their identity. We were just able to, just be ourself. Going in, defensively, everyone kind of relied on each other. Last year, Durand was able to score on a 50-yard touchdown run, then another 50 yard touchdown run. The way Jackson Audtretsch would punt, we never gave them a short field. The only time was when we fumbled and then they fumbled.”
Audretsch said it was a satisfying victory and one that the Wolfpack can build off of.
“The key was to have the best defense we could possibly have,” Audretsch said. “The defensive line played amazing, the linebackers filled and we were making the tackles.”
Durand’s lone score came Thursday night on Kelley’s 3-yard quarterback keeper.
Railroader head coach John Webb said his squad played a solid game but the fumble late in the second quarter was a critical mistake.
“It was the turnovers,” Webb said. “We get a big stop on the re-start there in the second quarter, with 4 minutes to go. Then we dropped the ball and they pick it up at the 5-yard line. It’s the only score in the last three quarters. Defensively, we made some adjustments and we got the ball back. Our young offensive line still has a ways to go, small details that we’re missing. We’re pretty young but we’ve still got a lot of talent.”
Webb said that his team will indeed get better as it gains experience.
Durand’s Carver Purdy had seven carries for 44 yards while Drew Alward had eight carries for 37 yards. Kelley had nine carries for 23 yards and a TD.
Cameron Bacchus had eight tackles for the Railroaders.
Laingsburg’s official statistics were not available to due a computer glitch but the team’s leading ball carriers were Jack Borgman and Lucas Matthews, said Laingsburg head coach Brian Borgman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.