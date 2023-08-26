borgman

Laingsburg senior running back Jack Borgman, right, takes advantage of a teammate's block to score on a 1-yard run in the third quarter against Durand Friday at Durand.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

DURAND — In a game dominated by the defenses, Laingsburg came up with more big plays than did Durand in a season opener that began Thursday and ended Friday.

Up 7-6 Thursday late in the second quarter when a severe thunderstorm wreaked havoc and destruction on the area and forced officials to continue the game Friday at 6 p.m., the Wolfpack shutout the Railroaders on Day 2 and came up with the lone TD of the day that secured a 14-6 victory.

