CORUNNA — Corunna secured its first point in the Flint Metro League standings Wednesday, battling Flint Kearsley to a 3-3 draw.
The Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit in the second half as senior Luke Tuller scored back-to-back goals — the first assisted by Caden Earl. The second goal was an unassisted shot from 25 yards out.
“While both teams had chances in the final 15 minutes, (we) dominated possession and peppered the Kearley goal, with one shot clanging off the crossbar,” Corunna coach Kyle Gregoricka said.
Corunna (0-8-1 Flint Metro) got its first goal from Braden Andrejack, his third of the season.
Kearsley fell to 0-7-2 in the Flint Metro.
Dansville 7, Durand 0
DANSVILLE — Dansville defeated Durand, 7-0, in a nonconference match Wednesday.
Andrew Weaver and Evan Burr split time in the net and totaled 12 saves for the Railroaders.
Durand returns to action today against visiting Chesaning.
