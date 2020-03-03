MIDDLETON — Gabe Hawes had 17 points and Laingsburg ran past Middleton Fulton Monday.
Zach Hawes added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Wolfpack (15-3, 13-2 Central Michigan Athletic Conference). Austin Randall had nine points and nine rebounds.
Laingsburg led 24-2 after one quarter and 39-15 at halftime before Fulton (12-6, 8-6) outscored the Wolfpack 38-22 in the second half to make things closer.
LAINGSBURG 61, FULTON 53
LAINGSBURG: (15-3, 13-2): Gabe Hawes 5 3 17, Zach Hawes 4 0 11, Austin Randall 3 3 9, Colt Wurm 4 0 8, Aidan Soeltner 2 2 7, Connor Thomas 1 4 6, Zach Koerner 1 0 2, Jesse Gugel 0 1 1. Totals 20-46 13-20 61.
FULTON (12-6, 8-6): Batis 3 5 13, Hungerford 4 3 12. Totals 18-42 10-18 53.
Laingsburg 24 15 11 11 — 61
Fulton 2 13 17 21 — 53
3-Point Goals: Laingsburg 8-26; Fulton 7-22. Assists: Laingsburg 13 (Lucas Woodruff 4, Z. Hawes 3); Fulton 10. Steals: Laingsburg 5. Rebounds: Laingsburg 29 (Randall 9, Z. Hawes 7); Fulton 21 (Hungerford 11).
