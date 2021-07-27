STURGIS — Durand graduate Emme Lantis shot a 12-over 84 in the first round of the Golf Association of Michigan’s Women’s Championship Monday at Klinger Lake Country Club.
Lantis was tied for 38th overall. Mikaela Shulz from West Bloomfield led the field with a 3-under 69. She had a three-shot lead over Olivia Reed, who parred her last seven holes to finish at 72.
The championship concludes today with another round of stroke play.
Koerner cut at Junior Am
DEARBORN — Zach Koerner was cut from the Michigan Junior Amateur at TPC Michigan Monday after an 11-over 155.
Cheboyan’s P.J. Maybank III was the leader after a 10-under 64 in the first two rounds of stroke play.
He led Justin Sui of Lake Orion, who was 8-under (66-70).
The tournament runs through Thursday, with the first round of match play today between the 32 remaining golfers.
