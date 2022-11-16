LAINGSBURG — The idea that “hard work pays off” is among the most well-worn sporting tropes. But the distance between “tired” and “tried and true” isn’t so terribly far, and Laingsburg senior Dylan Hulliberger certainly serves as an object lesson in this particular cliche.
The attacking midfielder, who scored an area-high 23 goals this season with 12 assists, has been named The Argus-Press All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year for 2022.
Hulliberger put in more than his share of hard work in order to elevate his game and the games of his teammates, according to Laingsburg head coach Natalie Elkins.
To Elkins, Hulliberger’s intangibles are every inch as valuable as his fancy footwork.
“Dylan was a captain last year and again this year because he leads positively and with skill,” Elkins said. “That’s why he has 23 goals. The rest of the team was willing to feed him the ball and trusted his shots. He’s also not selfish — which is why he set up 12 other people to score with his assists. He and (teammate) Brayden Thomas worked together to lead the offense — because they both worked on soccer all year with our other captains.”
Hulliberger, a four-year varsity soccer player at Laingsburg, scored a total of 53 goals in his career. He netted seven as a freshman, eight as a 10th-grader and 15 as a junior.
While 15 goals is nothing to scoff at, Hulliberger was nonetheless disappointed with his penultimate campaign, particularly as it concerned team success.
He was determined to get better for his swan song. The 2021 Wolfpack had occasional potency issues. So Hulliberger and his teammates motivated put in plenty time honing their scoring chops.
“Last year we kind of struggled with it (scoring),” Hulliberger said. “So our coach’s main focus was to work on the offensive end, to try and score some more goals.”
Hulliberger said he strengthened his body along with his confidence over the summer, citing “a lot of work in the weight room — getting stronger and in condition as well.”
One advantage Hulliberger had as a goal-scorer this year was height. As a six-footer, the senior was taller than many of his opponents he faced, and thus able to win a heady number of headers.
When asked to name his best individual game, he said it was against Perry during a 5-0 win in the first round of the district playoffs, which Laingsburg hosted.
“I scored four goals in the district quarterfinals,” Hulliberger said. “It stands out just because it was at the end of the season. It was kind of like, if we don’t win that game, we go home.”
The senior also scored four games in a contest against Vermontville Maple Valley this season.
Hulliberger, when asked what his biggest highlight was during the season, said it was a 4-2 district semifinal win over Dansville at Laingsburg.
“Definitely the first one I thought of was beating Dansville,” Hulliberger said. “Since my freshman year, they were the ones who kicked us out of districts and we hadn’t beaten them since. It was nice to finally beat them when it came down to it.”
The season was one he will remember for a long time, he said.
“We had a winning record, that was nice and I had a lot of fun,” Hulliberger said. “It just kind of sucked, the final game — losing that (6-1 to No. 3-ranked Lansing Christian in the district finals). It was close until we fell apart in the second half. It was 1-0 at halftime.”
The Wolfpack crafted a 6-2-2 league mark.
Hulliberger was named a Division 4 All-State honorable mention pick by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association. He also was named a first-team All-Region, All-District and All-Greater Lansing Activities Conference player.
Hulliberger said he hopes to continue playing soccer at the collegiate level.
“I’ve been accepted to attend Western Michigan and then I have like an ID camp there coming up,” Hulliberger said. “So I’m going to try and play soccer there.”
Hulliberger said he plans to major in psychology at Western. He maintains a 3.57 grade point average at Laingsburg.
The Argus-Press 2022
Boys All-Area Soccer Team
Player of the Year
Dylan Hulliberger, Laingsburg
Hulliberger was both a scorer and a playmaker. The six-foot, senior midfielder led the area in scoring with 23 goals while also supplying 12 assists. The Wolfpack crafted an overall record of 11-4-4, falling 6-1 in the Division 4 district finals to No. 3-ranked Lansing Christian. He was voted a first-team selection in the GLAC and captured All-Region honors and All-State honorable mention distinction in Division 4.
2022 ARGUS-PRESS ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM
Landon Soule, Chesaning
The senior goalkeeper was named to the Division 3 All-State honorable mention squad. He “pitched” four shutouts and had a 90.4 percent save percentage as the Indians captured a MMAC co-championship. He was a first-team all-district player and second-team all-MMAC player.
Brayden Thomas, Laingsburg
The senior midfielder was the quarterback of the Wolfpack’s offense in 2022. The midfielder scored 16 goals and added a team-best 13 assists and was one of the reasons Laingsburg made a run at a district championship. He was a first-team all-GLAC selection and a first-team all-district player.
Mason Stark, Byron
The junior captain played most of his time at center back but when turned loose on offense he delivered 14 goals and 12 assists. He was voted the No. 1 player in the MMAC and fourth-best in Byron’s district. He helped the Eagles capture a share of the MMAC title with Chesaning.
Jaxon Smith, Durand
The senior forward scored 12 goals with four assists while capturing MVP honors for the Railroaders. Smith also secured first-team All-MMAC and All-District honors.
Tyler Webb, Perry
The senior forward scored 14 goals this season and was a first-team all-GLAC performer for the Ramblers.
Nathan Webster, Byron
The senior forward, Byron’s “fastest player on the field,” scored 13 goals with eight assists and was a key performer for the Eagles.
Braden Andrejack, Corunna
The junior forward scored 10 goals with six assists and was a second-team all-Flint Metro League player for the Cavaliers.
Codey Harlan, Chesaning
The senior center back was named the Indians’ Most Valuable Player. The first-team all-MMAC and all-district player added three goals with four assists to his defensive prowess.
Trevor Ritter, Byron
The senior captain used his physical nature to score nine goals with five assists. He was one of the leaders for the Eagles.
Paul Pageot, Laingsburg
Pageot was a two-way threat as a scorer and a facilitator with nine goals and five assists. He helped the Wolfpack secure 11 victories this season.
Blake Laskowski, Chesaning
The midfielder was a first-team All-MMAC and first-team All-District player for the Indians. He delivered six goals and three assists in 2022.
Honorable Mention
Hunter Babcock (F), Owosso
Luke Snyder (GK), Laingsburg
Blake Laskowski (MF), Chesaning
Brayden Joslin (MF), Durand
Brody Webb (D), Perry
Noah Fryer (MF), Durand
Elwood Lawler (GK), Byron
Nate Ferry, (MF), Chesaning
Zachary Harlan (F), Chesaning
Peyton Dwyer (D), Owosso
Paul Galesk (GK), Corunna
Payton Brown (MF), Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.