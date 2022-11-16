Hard-hat Hulliberger

LAINGSBURG — The idea that “hard work pays off” is among the most well-worn sporting tropes. But the distance between “tired” and “tried and true” isn’t so terribly far, and Laingsburg senior Dylan Hulliberger certainly serves as an object lesson in this particular cliche.

The attacking midfielder, who scored an area-high 23 goals this season with 12 assists, has been named The Argus-Press All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year for 2022.

