MONTROSE — New Lothrop edged Montrose 1-0 in eight innings in Game 1 and then topped the Rams 8-1 in the nightcap Monday.
Jersey Hemgesberg allowed three hits over eight innings in Game 1. The right-hander struck out 10. Sara Dammann had a double and the game-winning RBI single in the top of the eighth.
In Game 2, Hemgesberg won again. She went three innings, allowing two hits with four strikeouts. Brynn Birchmeier pitched four innings of relief.
Makayla Lienau laced three hits for New Lothrop (22-1, 10-0 MMAC).
Morrice still unbeaten in GAC
BURTON — Morrice swept Burton Bendle 14-0 and 18-0 Monday stay perfect in league play.
Zora Brewer permitted just one hit in the five inning first game. She struck out four and walked one.
Brewer also drove in four runs with a triple and a single. Allison Buck drove in three runs and Abi Beem drove in two for Morrice (9-2, 5-0 Genesee Area Conference Blue Division).
Beem and Buck lined two hits. Sydney Wolff doubled.
In the three-inning nightcap, Brewer again got the victory. She allowed two hits with one strikeout and no walks.
Buck had a triple and single and drove in two runs. MaKenzie Doerner tripled and had two RBIs. Brewer doubled and drove in a run.
Fenton stops Cavs twice
FENTON — Fenton doubled up Corunna 21-5 and 16-1 Monday.
The Cavaliers (3-12 Flint Metro League) got a three-run double from Makenna Edington in Game 1. JaiLia Campos and Kira Patrick also had one hit apiece.
Campos pitched the first game and had one strikeout and five walks.
In Game 2, Patrick had the lone hit for the Cavaliers. She also drove in a run.
Bridget Ryon took the loss, recording four strikeouts and five walks. She gave up 10 hits.
Fenton improved to 7-4 in league play.
Byron sweeps Mt. Morris
MT. MORRIS — Jana L’Esperance captured both victories, striking out a total of 16 during a 19-1, 17-0 sweep of Mt. Morris Monday.
In Game 1 Jaden Zakoor smacked four hits and scored three runs. Riley Viele added three hits and three runs scored.
In Game 2, L’Esperance batted 4-for-4 and scored four times for the winning side.
