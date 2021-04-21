ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie posted a 15-6 win in the first game but Chesaning captured a 10-8 victory in the nightcap Monday.
Olivia Burt was the winning pitcher for O-E in Game 1. Burt went seven innings while allowing 10 hits. She struck out five and walked one.
Gracie Schultz and Maddisyn Miller each had two hits for the Marauders.
Ellie DuRussel earned the pitching win in Game 2.
She also recorded three hits, including a double and two RBIs. Hannah Cooper, Kylie Florian and Abbey VanHarren all had two hits for Chesaning.
Chesaning is now 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Holly sweeps Corunna
HOLLY — Holly swept Corunna 17-6 and 13-4 Monday.
JaiLia Campos batted 3-for-3 for the Cavaliers in Game 1. Bridget Ryon and Sydnie Gillett each clubbed two hits for the Cavaliers.
Ryon and Campos pitched for Corunna.
Campos batted 3-for-4 in Game 2 with a double, while Bridget Ryon, Kira Patrick and Gracie Yerian all had two hits.
Addy Henry pitched 42/3 innings in her varsity debut with two strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.