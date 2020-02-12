OLIVET — C.J. King scored 22 points with six rebounds, four steals and five assists to lead front-running Perry past Olivet 56-36 Tuesday.
Brodie Crim scored 14 points with five assists and Caleb Leykauf added eight points and seven rebounds for the Ramblers.
“We had a good second quarter (21-4 run) and that sort of carried us,” Perry coach Mike Shauver said. “We played good defense.”
Perry (11-3, 9-1 Greater Lansing Activities Conference) is alone in first place in the conference, with Stockbridge and Leslie each standing 7-2.
Olivet’s (3-11, 1-8) Cameron Webb scored 10 points in a losing cause.
Byron 63, Madison 47
BYRON — Josh Green scored 22 points with three steals Tuesday as Byron downed Burton Madison for its fifth win in six games.
Casey Hatfield and Braden Hoffman scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Jacob Miller chipped in eight points for the Eagles (8-7).
“We took control by scoring the first eight points of the fourth quarter,” Byron coach Kyle Hopkins said.
Devon Taylor scored 18 points for Madison (2-11).
Swartz Creek 57, Corunna 48
SWARTZ CREEK — Carson Socia scored 27 points, but Corunna fell to Swartz Creek 57-48 Tuesday in a Flint Metro League crossover.
Socia hit five 3-pointers and added five steals. Cole Mieske scored 11 points for the Cavaliers (5-10), and Caleb Stahr had eight rebounds.
Corunna dropped its third straight. Swartz Creek improved to 11-5 overall.
Kearsley 66, Owosso 28
FLINT — Owosso dropped a 66-28 decision to Flint Kearsley Tuesday.
Jay Tuttle scored eight points to lead the Trojans (1-13). Wyatt Leland, Eddie Mishler and Peyton Fields all scored five points.
Owosso led 16-14 after one quarter, but Kearsley (2-14) went on a 15-2 run in the second and a 22-0 run in the third. The Trojans shot just 22% (10 of 46) and were outrebounded 49-20.
KEARSLEY 66, OWOSSO 28
OWOSSO (1-13, 1-6): Jay Tuttle 2 2-2 8, Wyatt Leland 2 0-0 5, Eddie Mishler 2 0-0 5, Peyton Fields 2 0-1 5 Totals: 10 3-4 28.
KEARSLEY (2-14, 0-6): No stats available Totals: 25 11-16 66.
Owosso 16 2 0 10 — 28
Kearsley 14 15 22 15 — 66
3-Point Goals: Kearsley 5; Owosso 5 (Tuttle 2). Rebounds: Kearsley 49; Owosso 20 (Taylor Lamrouex 3, Mishler 3). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Kearsley 14; Owosso 15 . Assists: Kearsley 8 ; Owosso 5 (Lamrouex 2). Steals: Kearsley 10; Owosso 4. Blocked Shots: Kearsley 5; Owosso 3 (Charles Poag 2). Turnovers: Kearsley 6, Owosso 18.
PERRY 56, OLIVET 36
PERRY (11-3, 9-1 GLAC): Brodie Crim 4 4-4 14, Gage Foster 0 2-2 2, Anthony Lewis 1 0-0 3, Kyle Ohlmer 1 0-0 2, C.J. King 9 0-0 22, Jared Warfle 1 1-3 3, Caleb Leykauf 4 0-1 8, Hunter Sanderson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 7-10 56.
OLIVET (3-11, 1-8 GLAC): Cameron Webb 4 0-0 10. Totals: 14 3-8 36.
Perry 4 21 18 13 — 56
Olivet 5 4 10 17 — 36
3-Point Goals: Perry 9 (King 4, Crim 2, Leykauf 2, Lewis 1). Olivet 5. Rebounds: Perry (Leykauf 7, King 6). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Perry 9. Olivet 12. Assists: Perry (King 5). Steals: Perry (King 4).
BYRON 63, MADISON 47
MADISON (2-11): Devon Taylor 8 1-2 18. Totals: 19 3-5 47.
BYRON (8-7): Josh Green 8 5-6 22, Jacob Miller 2 4-4 8, Jack Selon 1 0-0 2, Braden Hoffman 4 2-6 11, Casey Hatfield 5 2-3 12, Jacob Huhn 2 0-0 4, Caleb Oliver 0 4-4 4. Totals: 22 17-25 63.
Madison 8 16 16 7 — 47
Byron 15 14 18 16 — 63
3-Point Goals: Byron 2 (Green 1, Hoffman 1). Madison 6 (T. Gordon 4, Brown 1, Taylor 1). Rebounds:Byron 29 (Hatfield 7, Hoffman 7). Total Fouls (Fouled out):Byron 8. Madison 18. Assists: Byron 13 (Hoffman 5). Steals: Byron 11 (Miller 3, Green 3, Hoffman 3).
