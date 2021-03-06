LAINGSBURG — Senior Zach Hawes knocked down 13-of-18 second half free throws as Laingsburg outlasted conference foe Dansville Friday, 57-50.
After sitting out the first half for an undisclosed reason, Hawes made his presence felt in the final two frames, scoring a team-high 16 points to lift the Wolfpack past the Aggies.
Senior Josh Baker scored eight points, Addison Goff contributed seven and Lucas Woodruff and Noah Hagerty had six points each to round out Laingsburg’s balanced attack.
Baker’s 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer proved to be the turning point in the contest, propelling the Wolfpack to a 34-27 lead. Dansville would come no closer in the contest.
“All it took in the second half was a lot more energy,” Baker said. “The bench really got into it, and everybody started playing together and that was a game-changer.”
Laingsburg (4-2, 4-2 Central Michigan Athletic Conference) struggled to find rhythm in the opening minutes, but strong 3-point shooting from Noah Hagerty and Jack Byrnes late in the frame allowed the Wolfpack to escape with a 12-11 lead after one.
Dansville kept the defensive pressure throughout the second quarter, limiting Laingsburg to just six points to take a 19-17 halftime lead. The Wolfpack, bolstered by Hawes, took control in the second half, stretching the lead to as many as 14 in the fourth quarter.
Dansville, led by Carson Voss’ 28 points, fell to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the CMAC. Sam Hodgson had 11 points and Jalen Nelson had six for the Aggies.
Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill said the Wolfpack’s game plan was to play fast but in control, a strategy that proved beneficial in the second half once the team settled down.
“I felt really good going into halftime,” Morrill said. “Zach Hawes is our most athletic and our best player. He had to miss some time at the beginning of the game, so I felt good with the fact that we played them even and then we had him coming in in the second half.
“That made a big difference, he makes a big difference for us,” Morrill continued. “He’s the most wonderful kid and I was really happy that he was able to finish the game the way that he did.”
Laingsburg’s offense began to flex its muscle late in the third quarter as forward Miguel Fajardo attacked the basket for a layup to extend the Wolfpack lead to four, drawing a foul in the process. Despite Fajardo missing the free throw, the Wolfpack maintained possession, with Baker hitting a 3 at the buzzer to give Laingsburg a seven-point lead with one quarter to go.
“I couldn’t be happier for Josh Baker because he is the epitome of what we want our guys in our program to be,” Morrill said. “I think that (shot) kind of launched us into the fourth quarter and it was a real feel-good moment.
“As a coach, I stepped back at that time and just felt good for the guys,” Morrill continued. “It was nice to see, through all the adversity that all of these kids have gone through this year, to have some of those feel-good moments in a game is awesome.”
Laingsburg scoring: Zach Hawes 1 13-18 16, Josh Baker 3 1-1 8, Addison Goff 3 1-2 7, Lucas Woodruff 2 2-5 6, Noah Hagerty 2 0-0 6, Jack Byrnes 2 0-0 5.
