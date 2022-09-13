CHESANING — Chesaning was not only battling Clio on Monday but two other adversaries: a lack of players and experience.
The visiting Mustangs showed no mercy, capturing an 8-0 nonconference win and lowering Chesaning to 2-11 in dual meets this fall.
Chesaning has no fourth doubles pairing and the Indians returned only five players off last season’s 8-4-4 unit that won the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, placed second at regionals and qualified for the state meet.
Chesaning coach Dave Gasper, now in his 24th season at the helm, said his team is making progress and improving with each match and he has plenty of patience that his team will eventually gel.
“We’re fairly young and very shorthanded,” Gasper said. “There were some high points today and a lot of good points. But we’re just so young, we can’t win the big points, yet. Clio is a competitive school and a bigger school. So there is nothing to be ashamed of.”
Chesaning’s No. 1 doubles team of seniors Jackson Thiel and Evan List lost a back-and-forth first set and couldn’t recover as Clio’s Blair Burger and Zach Youmans captured a 7-5, 6-2 victory.
“It could have went a little better but I’m confident that Evan and I will pick it up,” Thiel said. “They were really good with their placement — with their tennis ball shots. They hit it right where I couldn’t reach it.”
List, who broke his left wrist playing basketball, was still wearing a brace, but said he and Thiel will be back and ready to play.
“We lost some points today, but they played well,” List said.
It was also a tough day for Chesaning sophomore Drew Schirle at No. 1 singles. Blake Burger of Clio defeated Schirle, 6-3, 6-2.
“It wasn’t great,” Schirle said. “He kind of got in my head. I double-faulted on serves a couple of times. I hit it out and into the net.”
Schirle, who has moved from No. 3 singles to No. 1 singles this season, is determined to keep improving his game in all areas.
“It’s different over last year,” Schirle said. “I’ll keep working on my serving, my receives and my forehands.”
In a pro-set matchup, Clio’s Noah Wakefield topped Brad Agnew of Chesaning, 8-0, at No. 2 singles. Cameron Shaw of Clio topped Jeff Erickson 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Mason Bennen of Clio defeated Tyler Metzger 6-2, 6-4 at fourth singles.
At No. 2 doubles, Nick Collins and Aiden Edgecombe of Clio topped Matthew Specht and Alex Marzluft 6-1, 7-5. Connor Grigar and Eli Tate of the Mustangs turned back Alex Agnew and Sterling Tomac 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles. Clio’s No. 4 doubles team of Easdton Owen and E.J. Lane won unopposed.
