FLINT – Owosso Country Club professional Steve Wakulsky and Chesaning graduate Alex Lorencz are set to take part in the 99th Michigan PGA Professional Championship starting Monday at Flint Golf Club.
The state championship for Michigan PGA Section professionals also serves as the starting point and qualifier on the road to major championship golf with the best players in the world at the PGA Championship of 2021.
Defending section champion Jeff Roth of Boyne Golf Academy heads the field of 128 professionals, including 13 past champions, in the $54,000 championship at the course designed by architect Willie Park Jr.
Wakulsky is set to tee off Monday at 1:13 p.m. on the 10th hole with pros Paul Lehnert from Pine Lake and Jeff Stalcup from The Orchards.
Wakulsky finished 11th at the Michigan Senior PGA at Hidden River Golf and Country Club with a two-day 151 total.
He also was tie-third at the Club Car Senior Open in July at Bedford Valley. Wakulsky did not play in the PGA in 2019.
Lorencz, a 2006 Chesaning grad representing Spartan Golf Academy, tees off at 2:19 p.m. Monday on the 10th hole, along with PGA life member Jim Wilson and James Mrozinski from The Inn at St. John’s. Lorencz has not played in any other PGA events this season. In 2019, he missed the cut at the Michigan PGA with a 156.
Former OCC pro Guy Samples also is in the field, teeing off Monday at 2:30 p.m. on the 10th hole.
In the Michigan PGA, a cut will be made to the low 60 scorers and ties after Tuesday’s second round in the 54-hole tournament.
The chanpion and the following top eight – along with Scott Hebert of Traverse City Golf & Country Club, Jeff Roth of Boyne Golf Academy and Ben Cook of Yankee Springs Golf Course in Wayland who are already qualified – will play in the 2021 PGA Professional National Championship in April 2021.
The low 20 finishers from that national championship move on to play with the best players in the world at 2021’s PGA Championship May 17-21 at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, S.C.
Flint Golf Club dates to 1910 as a social club, and the course was opened in 1919. Park, a two-time British Open champion turned designer, fashioned a parkland golf course.
It can play as long as 6,671 yards at par 72. There are five par-3 and five par-5 holes.
Flint Golf Club is hosting the Michigan PGA Professional Championship for the fourth consecutive year. It has been a regular host to PGA and Golf Association of Michigan tournaments over the years, including the 2001 Michigan Amateur Championship, and it has also hosted golf legends. Sam Snead set the course record in June 1963, shooting a 61.
The Michigan PGA Professional Championship dates to 1922 and past champions include golf legends Walter Hagen, Chuck Kocsis and Chick Harbert.
