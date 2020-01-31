OWOSSO — Owosso kept Thursday’s boys swimming and diving meet with Holly close through the first five events.
The Trojans trailed by just one point.
But the Bronchos then pulled away to defeat Owosso, 104-79.
Owosso fell to 1-2 in the Flint Metro League while Holly improved to 2-2 in league action.
Two of Thursday night’s events were decided by less than half a second.
Owosso went 1-1 in those events as Alex Binger missed first place in the 50-yard freestyle by seven-hundredths of a second, touching out in 26.30 seconds.
However, Trojans Nathan Gute, Jacob Hall, Brennen Baran and Alex Binger won the 200 free relay by three-tenths of a second (1:49.06) to capture the lone first-place finish for Owosso.
Still, Owosso coach Mike Gute said his team swam hard.
“We’re staying competitive, keeping it close and not getting swamped which is a nice thing,” Gute said. “On any given night, a half-second or a second is the difference between a first and a second and we’re right there.”
Gute knew heading into the meet that Holly would be tough.
“(Holly) has got the number one swimmer in the conference from last year on their team and a few other kids who are really good as well so we knew it was going to be tough to get some first places in,” Gute said. “We just didn’t put up enough numbers tonight — we’re still working to get better every week.”
Owosso had a just two other second-place finishes. Those came in the 200 medley relay, with Nathan Gute, Baran, Binger and Isaac DeWeese (2:11.71); and the 100 breaststroke, with Baran finishing 1:24.34.
Coach Gute and junior Jacob Hall both said that technique is still something the Trojans are trying to get down pat.
“A lot of our (issues) is with our breathing,” Hall said. “We need to get into our heads that we can still push it without to take as many breaths. A lot of us are taking a lot of breaths when we can still hold our breath a little bit longer.”
While Gute said there are still areas to improve on for Owosso’s swim team, he’s proud of how this team has improved over the course of the season.
“I threw some kids in different events tonight just to matchup a little better and to see what they could do,” Gute said. “We’ve improved over last week already and we’re setting a lot of good PRs meet to meet. We still have to work on technique (though).”
