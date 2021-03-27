OWOSSO — Corunna handed Lake Fenton its lone loss of the season on opening night, a 60-46 Cavalier home win.
The Blue Devils ran away the rematch 54-30 on March 2, seting up a rubber match Friday with the Division 2 district championship on the line.
Unfortunately for Corunna, it was all Lake Fenton again.
The No. 8-ranked Blue Devils jumped out to an 18-6 first-quarter and went on to beat the Cavaliers 59-33.
Cavalier head coach Ron Birchmeier said that Lake Fenton shot well and took advantage of Corunna turnovers.
“They were quicker to the basket than us and we just couldn’t get anything going early so we could build the energy,” he said. “Once you get down 10, 15 points it’s an uphill battle against a good team like that.”
The Blue Devils (13-1) featured three double-digit scorers in Christina Lamb (14 points), Amaya Smith (12 points) and Savannah Fellenbaum (11 points).
Corunna junior Ellie Toney scored 16 points but 14 of those came in the second half after the Cavaliers (12-4) fell behind 38-12 at the break.
Toney grabbed eight rebounds and sank four 3-pointers, but battled early foul trouble. Jenna Bauman scored eight for Corunna while Sydnie Gillett added seven points. Piper LePino had three steals.
“They came out with a lot of energy and we didn’t really respond the best,” said Toney, who will start her senior season just 55 points shy of 1,000 for her career. “We just needed to move more in our offense or do something. And they had a plan and they came out and they played fast and hard. And they deserved it.”
Lake Fenton head coach Brian VanBuren said he was particularly concerned in defending Toney and Gillett. Besides playing hard-nosed man-to-man defense, he made sure there was help from other sources in the paint, he said.
“When we played them last month we spent a lot of time on trying to rotate basically the nearest girl who was not involved in one of them, being in the paint,” VanBuren said. “Just to clog the lane a little bit and not give up any drives. “
The Blue Devils stuck to the man-to-man mainly and it worked, VanBuren said.
“We did the same thing at our place, and I don’t know if you noticed it, when we went to that 2-3 (zone) we just gave up too many shots,” VanBuren said. “And that’s something we don’t normally do. We were only doing it because we had a little bit of foul trouble.”
Lake Fenton, taking advantage of some early Corunna jitters with three traveling calls, built a 9-2 lead before Toney scored her first points with two free throws. Lake Fenton held Corunna to just one field goal and led by 12 points after the first eight minutes.
The Blue Devils limited Toney and Gillett, Corunna’s leading scorers, to a combined six first-half points. Meanwhile, Cola Sisk scored eight points in the second quarter and Lamb added five.
Lake Fenton pushed the lead to 48-24 after three quarters. VanBuren said Lake Fenton’s big lead was also keyed by a fast-paced offense.
“I think that was just pushing the basketball,” VanBuren said. “We moved the ball up the floor really well and we shot it pretty well and took high-percentage shots.”
Corunna scoring: Gracie Yerian 0 1-2 1, Jenna Bauman 3 0-2 8, Ellie Toney 5 2-2 16, Sydnie Gillett 1 4-8 7, Jorja Napier 0 0-1 0, Piper LePino 0 1-2 1.
