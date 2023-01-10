IAF gets early jump, stops Morrice, 61-34

MORRICE — Flint International Academy — ignited by Malcom Wilson-Bronson’s five 3-pointers and 19 points in the first quarter — broke out fast against Morrice Tuesday.
The Orioles, on the other hand, were ice cold from the field and the visiting Phoenix built leads of 23-5 and 38-10 after each of the first two quarters.
Wilson-Bronson finished with 29 points and six treys as IAF emerged with a 61-34 victory to rise to 6-1 and 3-0 in the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division. IAF’s Jolonn Mongee added 22 points.
Morrice, getting nine points apiece from Oliver Long and Travis Farrow and eight second-half points from Drew McGowan, fell to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in the GAC Blue.
Morrice head coach Brad Long said his team did not shoot well in the first half — going just 3-for-19 from the floor. In the second half, Morrice shot 11-for-23 from the field and outscored the Phoenix, 24-23.
“We knew coming into the season that we were going to struggle offensively and we didn’t shoot well in the first half,” Long said. “We didn’t make a 3-pointer and we didn’t shoot well from the foul line — we were 4 of 9 in the first half. But give them credit — Flint International is a good basketball team and they are very quick.”
Long said Morrice played much better in the second half, getting better looks and converting those looks into points.
“We started to make our shots in the second half and we won the third quarter and we won the second half,” Long said.
Oliver Long, who scored seven of his nine points in the second half for Morrice, said the team played a lot smarter and with a lot more poise.
“We had a lot less turnovers in the second half and we shot better than we did in the first half,” Oliver Long said.
McGowan, who was plagued by foul trouble in the first half with limited minutes, scored all of his points in the second half.
“We just played harder and tried to win the quarter and that’s what it came down to,” McGowan said.
Logan Smith’s 3-pointer cut the IAF lead to 52-29 late in the third quarter but the Phoenix ended up with a 27-point victory.
MORRICE SCORING: Oliver Long 4 0-2 9, Travis Smith 0 1-7 1, Logan Smith 1 0-0 3, Travis Farrow 3 3-4 9, Drew McGowan 4 0-0 8, Caden Binkley 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 4-13 34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.