CLIO — With individual league champion Elijah Beland leading the way, Durand wrapped up the outright Mid-Michigan Activities Conference boys golf title Monday at Vienna Greens.
Beland shot a medalist round of 83 and Durand totaled a 386, 20 shots better than second-place Ovid-Elsie, at the MMAC Postseason Tournament.
Chesaning was third at 442 while Mt. Morris was fourth at 455 and Montrose was fifth at 463. New Lothrop did not have an official team score.
Durand and Ovid-Elsie had entered the day tied for the top spot. The Marauders won the MMAC Preseason Tournament, while Durand had topped Ovid-Elsie in their head-to-head dual-meet battle two weeks ago.
“Our team was very happy at the end of the tournament today,” Durand coach Dave Inman said. “We faced adversity all year, but never lost sight of our goal, which was to repeat as league champs.”
New Lothrop’s Gabe Salsgiver finished second individually with an 88. Jacob Johnson of Durand and Noah Ruddy of New Lothrop each shot 91. Chesaning’s Jaden James was fifth with a 95, while Tyler Bancroft and Adam Barton, both of Ovid-Elsie, shot 97 and 98, respectively.
Beland finished as the top scorer in the MMAC with 93 points. Other first-teamers in the league were Ruddy (86), Salsgiver (81.5), Johnson (782), James (72) and Bancroft (67).
Corunna’s Crowe, Owosso’s Mazza first-teamers
ORTONVILLE — Nick Crowe of Corunna and Jon Mazza of Owosso each came away with first-team all-Flint Metro League status at Monday’s Flint Metro Championships.
Crowe shot 80 as Corunna placed 10th with a 392. The Cavaliers, who finished tied for seventh league in the final standings, also got a 101 from Johnny Walker.
Mazza shot 83 and the Trojans finished with a 452 total. Ethan Sigsby shot 115 for Owosso, which finished 12th in the Metro League.
Dylan Davidson of Fenton shot a medalist round of 75. Fenton also won the overall championship.
