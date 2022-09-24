LAINGSBURG — After starting the season with two hard-knock losses to Durand and Pewamo-Westphalia, the Laingsburg Wolfpack has gone streaking in the opposite direction, with their 33-20 homecoming victory over Bath on Friday giving them three Ws in a row.
The ‘Pack met with a bit of resistance against the appropriately-monikered Fighting Bees after breezy shutouts in Weeks 3 and 4 — Bath led 14-13 at halftime — but they owned the final two frames and escaped unscathed.
Quarterback Ty Randall was Laingsburgs essential man on offense. The junior threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 21-for-31 passing. He also ran for 44 yards and a score on eight carries.
Randall spread the love through the air, completing passes to six different receivers, four of whom caught at least three passes.
Hayden Johnston and Jack Borgman were his favorite targets. Each caught six passes, with Johnston accumulating 80 yards and a score, and Borgman collecting 48 and a TD of his own. Borgman also ran 13 times for 44 yards.
Jackson Audretsch was the recipient of Randall’s other touchdown pass, opening the night’s scoring with an 18-yard, six-point grab in the first quarter. Audretsch was also 3-for-4 on extra point attempts.
Connor Hulliberger caught four balls for 69 yards and Mikey Brooks ran six times for 30 yards and a second-quarter TD that would have tied the game at the half, had it not coincided with Audretsch’s one PAT miss.
Now 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference. Bath sits at 3-2 and 1-2 in the CMAC. The Wolfpack’s next game will be at Dansville (2-3, 1-2 CMAC).
GOODRICH — In a battle of Flint Metro League unbeatens, Goodrich defeated Corunna 42-7 Friday while outrushing the Cavaliers 163-75.
Corunna (2-1 Flint Metro Stars, 4-1) got its lone touchdown on a 37-yard pass play from Wyatt Bower to Tarick Bower in the first quarter. Wyatt Bower was Corunna’s leading ground gainer with 39 yards on nine carries. He also completed 7 of 11 passes for 65 yards.
Tarick Bower had four catches for 41 yards for Corunna. Xavier Anderson had two catches for 19 yards.
Goodrich (3-0 Flnt Metro Stars, 4-1) was led by Jace Simerson’s 21 carries for 104 yards and two scores. Gavin Hart completed 4 of 4 passes for 52 yards and one TD.
MT. MORRIS — Durand rolled to 4-0 in the Mid-Michigan Athletic Conference and 5-0 overall by defeating Mt. Morris 51-6 Friday on the road.
Gabe Lynn rushed 14 times for 81 yards and two TDs for the Railroaders. He added six tackles, two going for losses and a 52-yard reception. Austin Kelley had six carries for 60 yards and two scores while Charlie Rawlins had a 50-yard TD run and Gavin Brewer added a 51-yard scoring run.
Evan Samson had six tackles included two for loss and one sack. Mason Pancheck had a 42-yard interception return for touchdown.
BYRON — Unbeaten New Lothrop, ranked No. 2 in Division 7, intercepted five passes en route to blanking Byron 61-0 Friday.
Kaven Unangst rushed for 129 yards and one score and Nolan Mulcahy ran for 115 yards and two TDs for New Lothrop, now 3-0 in the MMAC and 5-0 overall. .
Jack Kulhanek completed 6 of 11 passes for 69 yards and three touchdowns for New Lothrop. Mulcahy, Unangst and Colton Symons all caught TD passes.
Dominic Casciano had 11 tackles for New Lothrop, which outgained the Eagles in total yardage, 390-95.
Byron (0-4 MMAC, 0-5) was led by Tyler Vanhouse’s 13 receptions for 80 yards. Nathan Erdman completed 13 of 27 passes for 80 yards for Byron.
PERRY — Olivet blanked Perry 50-0 Friday despite Tim Hall’s 16 tackles and Rease Teel’s interception.
The Ramblers fell to 0-2 in the Greater Lansing Activites Conference and 2-3 overall.
Olivet improved to 3-0 in league play and 4-1 overall.
Montrose 43, Chesaning 31
CHESANING — Montrose topped Chesaning by 12 points Friday during the Indians’ Military Classic game.
No other information was available at press-time.
OWOSSO — Brandon turned back Owosso 49-8 Friday in Fllint Metro League action.
The Trojans fell to 0-3 in league play and 1-4 overall.
Brandon improved to 2-1, 4-1.
