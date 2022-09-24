LAINGSBURG — After starting the season with two hard-knock losses to Durand and Pewamo-Westphalia, the Laingsburg Wolfpack has gone streaking in the opposite direction, with their 33-20 homecoming victory over Bath on Friday giving them three Ws in a row.

The ‘Pack met with a bit of resistance against the appropriately-monikered Fighting Bees after breezy shutouts in Weeks 3 and 4 — Bath led 14-13 at halftime — but they owned the final two frames and escaped unscathed.

