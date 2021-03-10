SAGINAW — Chesaning defeated Saginaw Valley Lutheran, 66-12, and topped Standish-Sterling 48-32, Saturday at Valley Lutheran High School.
Going 2-0 for the Indians were Isabell Morgan, Connor Everett, Justin Wirostek, Lane Miller, Quaid Wilkins, Matt Warby and Brenden Quackenbush.
“After all the delays and ups and downs of this season, it’s just nice to see athletes wrestling again,” said Chesaning coach Jeremy Reiber.
Chesaning defeated Ithaca, 37-36, Friday in its season opener. It was 36-all after the final bout but the Indians won on the “F” tiebreaker criteria — which is the team that has the most points in matches that did not end in a fall.
Chesaning got pins from Everett, Wirostek and Wilkins. Adding teams wins were Eowyn Beehler, Aurail Garcia and Warby.
