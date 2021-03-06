NEW LOTHROP — She’s only a freshman, but Ava Bates came up big for Ovid-Elsie.
Bates, a 5-foot-11 forward, scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers and the Marauders handed New Lothrop its first loss in four Mid-Michigan Activities Conference starts Friday, 42-39.
New Lothrop (5-2, 3-1 MMAC) senior guard Brooke Wenzlick scored 19 points, including 13 in the second half. Wenzlick added five assists and four steals.
The Marauders led 39-36 with 31 seconds left when New Lothrop took possession after a ball bounded out of bounds. New Lothrop, however, was stymied with 20 seconds left as Kiah Longoria intercepted a pass in the lane.
Caitlyn Walter then sank two free throws with 18 seconds left to make it 41-36 and Ovid-Elsie hung on down the stretch.
“We had Evalyn Cole and Kiah Longoria mostly on Wenzlick to try and slow her down,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said. “Wenzlick is a good player but Evalyn is a heck of an athlete, especially as a freshman. We wanted her athleticism to play a part in our game plan.”
Cole said the idea was to make it as difficult for Wenzlick as possible.
“When we play man-to-man we like to face guard their best players so they can’t get the ball,” Cole said. “And I tried my hardest to face guard her.”
Bates scored 11 of her points in the first half while sinking three of her treys. Ovid-Elsie (7-3, 3-1 MMAC) built a 19-13 lead thanks to a 10-6 second-quarter outburst featuring the freshman’s eight points.
The ninth-grader shot 4-for-7 from 3-point territory and finished 5-for-9 from the floor.
“My thought process was just keep shooting and try to get to the rim,” Bates said.
Walter scored 10 points with five rebounds for Ovid-Elsie. Braeden Tokar, another freshman forward, scored six points before suffering a second-half leg injury which sidelined her for the remainder of the game.
New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said the Marauders gave Wenzlick, who has 1,049 career points, special attention throughout the game. The senior, held to six first-half points, came on strong with nine in the final quarter.
“Brooke has been getting special treatment the last couple of years and we knew that coming in,” Perry said. “They did a nice job on her and kind of frustrated her. But in the first half, we missed some points in the paint that we normally connect on. But in the second half, we did a great job and adjusted to them a little bit … and the girls found the open areas.”
Marissa Rombach and Alexis Miller each scored seven points for the Hornets with Miller pulling down 10 rebounds and three steals. Makayla Lienau had seven rebounds.
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Caitlyn Walter 3 3-6 10, Braeden Tokar 3 0-0 6, Evalyn Cole 2 0-0 5, Ava Bates 5 1-2 15, Hailee Campbell 2 0-0 4, Madison Cunningham 1 0-0 2.
New Lothrop scoring: Lilly Bruff 1 0-0 3, Amya Brown 0 1-2 1, Marissa Rombach 3 1-2 7, Brooke Wenzlick 7 4-4 19, Alexis Miller 3 1-3 7, Tatjana Clolinger 1 0-0 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.