OWOSSO — During practice this week — in preparation to face crosstown rival Owosso — Corunna head coach Kyle Robinson was challenged by his coaching staff to get creative with how he got different players the ball offensively.
On Friday night, Robinson’s game plan came to fruition, as the Cavaliers had five different players reach the end zone in a rainy 42-21 victory over the Trojans at Willman Field.
“Our number one goal today was to come out and be as physical as possible early on and I believe we achieved that and we handled the elements very well. We had very few mistakes,” Robinson said. “The kids understood the game plan and executed it at a high level.”
With considerable rainfall throughout the evening, the Cavaliers (2-5, 2-3 Flint Metro Stars) were forced to move the ball on the ground, rushing for 406 yards as a team with touchdown runs from Fisher Morris, Wyatt Crego, Gabe Baumchen, Porter Zeeman and Scout Jones. Crego also added a touchdown reception on a 24-yard pass from Cavalier quarterback Peyton Norton in the second half.
The Trojans were led offensively by running back Colton Blaha, who rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Brother Hunter Blaha rushed for 76 yards, in addition to completing three of 13 passes for 49 yards and a score.
Owosso (1-6, 1-4 Flint Metro Stars) head coach Devin Pringle said he loved his team’s effort, but the Cavaliers were just too much to handle.
“Hats off to Corunna, you know, their kids came off the ball, they made big plays, their kids ran hard,” Pringle said following the loss. “We didn’t give anything away, they beat us tonight, they earned it.”
The Trojans came out strong in the first half, as Colton Blaha took the ball 64 yards down the sideline on Owosso’s opening drive for a touchdown.
On the very next play from scrimmage, Corunna’s Fisher Morris tied the game, rushing 57 yards up the middle for a Corunna score.
Trojan quarterback Hunter Blaha connected with Taylor Lamrouex for a 23-yard touchdown on the Trojans’ ensuing drive, but Owosso failed to convert the extra point, making it 13-7 with 3:36 remaining in the first quarter.
Crego put the Cavaliers in the lead early in the second quarter with a 35-yard touchdown run, capped by Morris’ extra point, which made it 14-13 Corunna.
Owosso threatened to regain the lead by driving inside Corunna’s 5-yard-line late in the first half, but a fumble and subsequent recovery by the Cavaliers kept the Trojans off the board.
It proved to be a crucial moment in the game. On the next play, Baumchen ran down the sideline 95 yards for a Cavalier touchdown and a 21-13 advantage
“Things just didn’t turn in our favor after that,” Pringle said.
Corunna scored on the first play from scrimmage in the second half as the Porter Zeeman ran 69 yards for a touchdown.
Scout Jones and Wyatt Crego added scores for the Cavaliers in the second half — Jones on the ground and Crego through the air — as Corunna took a 42-13 lead with 8:34 left in the contest.
Owosso running back Noah Crites scored a touchdown late to make it 42-21, but the Trojans would come no closer.
Peyton Norton, who connected with Crego for a 24-yard Cavalier touchdown midway through the fourth, said he was proud of his teammates’ effort against the Trojans.
“I thought we played our hearts out, you know, it wasn’t easy with all of the rain and the field got pretty nasty, but the offensive line did a great job tonight, they made giant gaping holes and made it easier for the guys,” Norton said. “We wanted to make sure to spread it out to some of our faster guys, get them on the edge and that’s what you saw with some jet-sweeps going long — we were getting our speed guys the ball and getting out there.”
Friday’s Results
CORUNNA 42, OWOSSO 21
Corunna 7 14 14 7 — 42
Owosso 13 0 0 8 — 21
First Quarter
OW: Colton Blaha 64 run (Noah Jafri kick), 9:24
CR: Fisher Morris 57 run (Morris kick), 9:07
OW: Taylor Lamrouex 23 pass from Hunter Blaha (PAT fails), 3:36
Second Quarter
CR: Wyatt Crego 35 run (Morris kick),10:40
CR: Gabe Baumchen 95 run (Morris kick), 5:17
Third Quarter
CR: Porter Zeeman 69 run (Morris kick), 11:40
CR: Scout Jones 14 run (Morris kick) 4:51
Fourth Quarter
CR: Crego 24 pass from Peyton Norton (Morris kick), 8:34
OW: Noah Crites 6 run (Colton Blaha conversion), 2:41
TEAM STATISTICS
Cor Ow
First downs 17 19
Total yards 520 360
Rushes-yards 28-406 51-311
Passing 8-14-114-1 3-13-49-1
Penalties-yards 6-53 4-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: OW — Colton Blaha 19-153-TD; Taylor Lamrouex 17-59 CR — Fisher Morris 7-89-TD; Gabe Bäumchen 1-95-TD
PASSING: OW — Hunter Blaha 3-13-49-TD CR — Peyton Norton 8-14-114-TD
RECEIVING: OW — Lamrouex 3-49-TD CR — Wyatt Crego 3-79-TD
DEFENSE: OW — Colton Blaha 5 tackles CR — Matthew Weiss 9 tackles
Records: Owosso 1-6 (1-4); Corunna 2-5 (2-3)
