GRAND LEDGE — Several area cross country runners delivered solid individual showings at Saturday’s Greater Lansing Championships.
In the boys competition, Owosso’s Jorden Sowash had the best area finish, crossing the line 14th in 16 minutes, 36.3 seconds.
Evan Roka (16:41.3) and Mason Warner (16:46.6) of Corunna finishsed 16th and 17th, respectively.
Perry’s Ryan O’Neill also placed inside the top 20 with a time of 16:48.4.
Haslett won the event with 105 points. Corunna placed 16th with 410 points while Owosso finished inside the top 25 with 625 points — good for 24th position.
Perry and Laingsburg finished 30th and 32nd, respectively.
In the girls event, Corunna had the best area performers. Evie Wright finished eighth with a 19:14.9 time. Her teammate, Lilly Evans, finished 15th in 19:42.9.
Emme Koutz of Ovid-Elsie was the only other area runner to finish in the top 30. She finished 28th in 20:14.7.
Dewitt won the event with 138 points. Corunna had the best finish of the area schools at 18th with 456 points.
Owosso (678) and Ovid-Elsie (685) rounded out the top 25 at 22nd and 24th, respectively. Laingsburg finished 27th with 727.
Morrice runs second
DEXTER — It was a good day for the Morrice boys at the Gabriel Richard Invitational as the Orioles placed second with 77 points.
Caleb Rivers led the pack for the Orioles, running second in the Small School Division in 16:57.4, just 10 seconds outside first.
Teammate Aiden Campbell finished 13th in 18:03.5.
Dansville won the division with 74 points.
The Byron boys raced 12th with 306 points in the Medium School Division. The Eagles’ top runner was Nick Hormann who finished 43rd with a time of 17:51.4
Chelsea won the division with 29 points.
The Byron girls finished ninth with 238 points. Olivia Krejci led the way, scampering eighth in 20:01.5.
Marshall won the division with 76 points.
Morrice girls placed fifth with 132 points in the Small School Division. Josie Howard was Morrice’s top finisher, placing eighth with a time of 21:33.8. Morrice also had two other runners place in the top 25. Hayley Lademann finished 22nd in 22:25 while Lillie Corbat finished 23rd in 22:29.4.
Clarkston Everest Collegiate won the division with 52 points.
New Lothrop’s Hersch runs second at Freeland
MIDLAND —New Lothrop finished seventh in both the boys (146 points) and girls (217 points) events at the Freeland Invitational Saturday but it was still a good day for some of the Hornet runners.
For the boys, Carson Hersch finished second with a time of 15:47.19 while teammate Drew Kohlmann finished 11th in 17:22.23. In the girls event, Clara Krupp placed seventh in 20:18.95.
Chesaning finished ninth in the boys event with 197 points while the Indian girls took 10th with 238.
For the boys, Levi Maier finished 27th (17:50.19). For the girls, Emma Soelberg finished 42nd (22:31.88).
Saginaw Heritage won the boys competition (43 points) and Benzie Central won the girls (46).
