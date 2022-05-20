BATH — A muggy May afternoon turned rainy as it slipped into evening, but the mild precipitation surely didn’t dampen the spirits of the 16 area athletes who punched their tickets to the MSHAA Division 3 state track and field finals via a regional meet Thursday.
Byron, Durand, Laingsburg and Perry all had athletes in the running (and jumping and throwing) at Regional 29-3, and all managed to have multiple meet state qualifying thresholds.
Athletes who finished in the top two places at regionals earned automatic berths to the upcoming state finals. In addition, athletes who met or exceeded state qualifying times, distances or heights also earned spots to the state meet.
Laingsburg’s group includes seniors Caleb Clark, Hailey Bila, Alex Brown and Emma Kribs, plus junior Kyle Boettcher, sophomores Jack Borgman and Ashley Bila, and freshman Kyleigh Luna.
Clark, Bila and Kribs all have diversified portfolios, qualifying in two events apiece. Clark made it in the high and long jumps — winning the first event with a height 6 feet 4-inches and finishing second in the latter with a jump of 20-6 3/4. Bila won the girls high jump at 5-0 and anchored the Wolfpack’s first-place 400-meter relay team. Also advancing in the girls high jump was Wolfpack sophomore Remi Fuller (4-10), who finished second.
Kribs was also on that relay team (along with Luna and Ashley Bila) and finished second in the girls 100-meter dash in 13.13 seconds.
Brown, Borgman and Boettcher all made it in the pole vault. They finished first, third and fourth in the event, with Pewamo-Westphalia’s Connor Pohl spoiling a Laingsburg podium sweep by slipping into second. Brown obliterated the qualifying mark of 12 feet, skying to 13-6. Borgman and Boettcher each just scraped by at 12.
The Wolfpack’s girls 800 relay team of Kyleigh Luna, Ellie Baynes, Kathryn Magyar and Bella Strieff took second in 1:55.03.
Perry’s Anna Nixon and Byron’s James Miller are also advancing in two events.
Nixon, a junior, had an especially impressive day. She showcased an astonishingly diverse skill set as she creamed the competition in both the girls discus throw and long jump — two events not known for going in tandem.
In the discus throw she managed a mark of 114-1 — 12 feet past the cutoff — and in the long jump she went 17-feet, 3/4-inch — 15 inches beyond what she needed.
Both marks were personal bests. Her teammate, Sydney Rose, was second in the shot put (32-11/2).
Byron’s Miller didn’t dominate like Nixon, but he did qualify in the high jump by clearing the 6-foot mark (finishing third), and he helped the Eagles’ 400-meter relay squad — featuring Caden Aldrich, Nathan Webster and Cole Laier — squeak in under the qualifying time of 45.80 seconds at 45.06 (finishing fourth).
Another Perry junior, Rease Teel, won two races, taking gold in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He won the 100-meter dash in 11.42 seconds and the 200 in 22.97.
The Ramblers’ 400 girls relay team (Kallei Brown, Jadyn Johnson, Anna Nixon and Abigail Cochrane) will also be going to states after finishing second to Laingsburg in 54.25 seconds.
The Eagles’ other state qualifier was senior Austin Cole. Cole finished third in the boys shot put with a mark of 46-feet, 7 1/2-inches. The qualifying threshold was 46 feet.
Durand’s duo consists of juniors Evan Samson and Jordyn Lawrence. Samson finished second in the boys high jump, clearing 6-2. He also almost qualified in the long jump, coming up a half-inch short at 23-3 1/2. Lawrence was second to Nixon in the girls long jump, punching her ticket with a mark of 16-1 1/2.
While area teams had plenty of individual highlights, none could measure up to mighty Pewamo-Westphalia in group scoring.
The Wolfpack boys were neck-and-neck with the Pirates after the field events concluded, actually leading P-W by a point, but once things shifted to the track, Pewamo found another gear, piling up 164 points, while Laingsburg slid into third, with 66.
The Wolfpack girls managed to hold onto second place with 88 points, but P-W still held sway at 144.
