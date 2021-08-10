CORUNNA — The first day of high school football practice kicked off Monday on time and with few COVID safety restrictions in sight.
Teams were not in pads but wore helmets along with T-shirts, shorts and shoes and no tackling was allowed. Shoulder pads will be allowed starting on Day 3 and full pads will not be worn until Day 5.
Corunna was one of the first area teams out on the field. The Cavaliers opened practice at 9 a.m. and the second stint of head coach Steve Herrick officially began.
He said the biggest challenge of Day 1 was conducting practice in the absence of several players due to the Shiawassee County Fair.
“It’s going pretty well,” Herrick said. “It’s been warm and the fair makes it interesting. I’m sure, it is for everybody in the county. They’ve got kids in the FFA and it’s important. But thankfully there’s no masks, no spitguards. I mean, we try to be smart and we try to do the right things. We make sure things are clean and we make sure kids have their own water bottles — things like that. But yes, things feel a little more normal.”
Herrick coached Corunna to a 28-20 record from 2000 to 2004. He served as an assistant under Cavs coach Kyle Robinson for five seasons, including two as defensive coordinator. Corunna went 5-4 last season.
Herrick was a man of constant chatter Monday. He schooled his players on terminology, proper assignments on plays and making sure they understood their roles.
Herrick said he’ll have more players to work with as the days go on.
“You always want the numbers to be better,” Herrick said. “We have a lot more guys who aren’t here right now because we have probably 15 of our kids are at fair showing. Tomorrow will be a little bit better — we’ll be able to get about a quarter of our team back.”
One key player who was in practice was Herrick’s son, senior Jaden Herrick, Corunna’s starting quarterback last season. Jaden Herrick passed for 974 yards and 14 TDs with just five interceptions in 2020.
“You know it’s the first day of practice — it started out slow, but we are a lot better now with a lot more enthusiasm and a lot more hype,” the quarterback said. “And I think it will get better everyday we go forward.”
For Cavalier running back/linebacker Colin Lavery, the lack of COVID safety restrictions was the biggest difference from last season. Players were required to wear plastic faceshields on their helmets a year ago, among other restrictions.
“It feels free,” Lavery said. “Last year we were under a lot of (restrictions) — a lot of little things. It wasn’t anything major but it was enough to where it was a constant annoyance.”
OWOSSO BACK AT IT
One of Corunna’s biggest rivals, neighboring Owosso, held practice from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, with head coach Devin Pringle starting his fifth season with the Trojans.
Pringle wore a blue T-shirt with “212” written in yellow numerals to remind players the importance of putting forth etra effort. The number 212 is a reference to the temperature it takes to make steam or make an object — like a steam train — move.
Owosso is once again trying to get things moving in the right direction.
The Trojans have fared just 4-30 over the past four seasons — slightly better than the 2-34 mark Owosso compiled from 2013 to 2016.
“We always talk to kids about alignment, assignment, fit and finish so today is a lot of alignment, assignment and fit,” Pringle said. “Finish comes when the pads come on and they get a little bit nasty at it. It was a lot of run fit today and tomorrow we’ll talk a lot about how that changes with motion and how we make sure we get that alignment and assignment correct.”
Owosso has often conducted the first few days of practice at a camp away from the area, but this year was different.
“This feels a whole lot better than last year,” Pringle said. “I really love it when we typically load up and go away to camp. Not knowing if we were going to be able to or not, we went ahead and said, ‘OK, we’re going to stay put.’ The first day has gone great. We have a great group of kids. They are a bunch of weight-room strong grinders. They are going to do everything we ask them to do. It actually makes practice a lot of fun.”
One of the player the Trojans will be counting on this fall is 300-pound senior lineman Chris Ott. Ott, a standout wrestler at heavyweight in the winter, will play center and defensive tackle.
“Honestly today, I feel like a family,” Ott said. “We have great team chemistry. We’re all getting along well, having fun together.”
Pringle said Hugh Doyle has the inside track for Owosso at starting quarterback position. The junior, who last year was the JV signal caller, said he loves to throw the football.
“It’s gone great and we’re getting back to the routine of everything being normal,” Doyle said. “It’s just great to be back and I’m just ready to play.”
CHESANING TAKES FIELD
Chesaning began its first day of practice in the weight room then moved outside and broke into small groups.
John Mimranek, beginning his sixth season, explained proper stances and techniques of getting off the line of scrimmage to his linemen, while other groups focused on different skills.
Chesaning is coming off a 3-5 campaign, but Mimranek said he is excited to work with a talented senior class combined with the mix of younger players.
“First of all we’re just excited to be off to a normal start — compared to the roller coaster of last year,” Mimranek said. “We’re excited about the opportunity our kids have to work with the coaching staff that we have. I see a lot of guys, especially young guys, excited and ready to follow the leadership of our seniors. So we’re trying to get better at fundamentals today.”
Chesaning has plenty of talented seniors to follow. The Indians return seniors Tyler Sager, Brendan Quankenbush, Connor Everett, Mike Guziak, Grant Sampson and Cody Chalko.
“I think our younger guys are ready to follow our senior class,” Mimranek said. “The reality of our world is that there are so many different things that kids can get ecited about and into, that we probably have fewer kids watching football, than we did a couple of decades ago. So, they don’t know as much coming in.”
Sager will play quarterback and linebacker. He said Monday was marked by learning the basics.
“So far, it’s been a lot of fundamentals, basic technique type stuff with a little bit of conditioning mied in,” Sager said. “But it’s kind of fun so far. We have a lot of new guys but we’re getting after it.”
Sager said he’s ready to step up as a senior.
“I don’t know, being an old guy is kind of fun — it’s kind of new, like being the big guy in the clubhouse,” Sager said. “It’s kind of crazy, but a lot of fun.”
Quackenbush, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive end/left guard, said Chesaning will have some new looks this season.
“We’re doing a lot of different things this year and it’s quite exciting,” he said. “I think we’re going to throw a lot of good things together.”
