PERRY TWP. — Laingsburg’s Zach Koerner and J.R. Nixon shot 72 Friday at the Larry Judson boys golf scramble, making the all-tournament team for the event at Glenbrier Golf Course.
The Wolfpack were 11th overall with a combined score of 270. Tyler Flinn-Lace and Trever Barrett shot 98, while Sean Divine and Gabe Durrance carded a 100 for Laingsburg.
Perry was 10th, led by an 86 from Caleb Woener and Jack Lamb. Noah Boske-Smitherson and Jason Larner had a 91, followed by a 92 from Ty Webb and Keaton Lantis.
Durand only had two parings and did not score as a team. Elijah Beland and Kyle Stroub paced the Railroaders with a 76. Jacob Johnson and Conner Thompson shot 92.
Williamston won the team title with a total of 211.
