Deer hunting a couple of years ago with a Ruger American rifle chambered in .450 Bushmaster, I noticed a deer with a limp within range. Personal policy dictated an obligation to end the suffering of the animal, even if it didn’t meet the normal criteria to be taken.
Pow! The eight-point buck went down instantly and so did my hearing.
I had removed my hearing protection a bit earlier, because the plastic band around my head had grown uncomfortable. Surely, I’d remember to slip them in place, if the need arose. Duh! My ears are still ringing. That dang factory muzzle brake may have helped felt recoil, but the report from a single gunshot was instantly damaging.
That behemoth of a deer-getter needed a muffler. To be correct they are termed sound suppressors (not silencers) and I made the commitment to ditch the sound-amplifying muzzle brake. And, so the process began to save what hearing I had remaining.
A trip to Williams Gun Sight in Davison turned out to be a wise decision. The folks there were friendly and helpful and walked me through the lengthy paperwork required by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF). I paid the $200 tax to save my hearing and the one-year wait commenced.
The experienced staff at Williams steered me toward a Silencerco Hybrid 46, after carefully listening to my needs. Before leaving the store, however, I was required to pay for the $800 suppressor, which was to be kept by the store until my application was approved by the ATF. A bit over a year later, I received the call of approval.
The Silencerco Hybrid 46 is the original multi-caliber, multi-firearm compatible suppressor capable of accommodating a majority of the applications expected of a truly versatile suppressor. Designed for use with pistol calibers from 9mm to .45 auto, rifle calibers from 5.56mm to .45–70 GOV, and many in between like .458 SOCOM, the Hybrid 46 is both full auto and magnum-rated and can be used on pistols, submachine guns and rifles.
Initial testing at my range was to determine several factors with and without the suppressor: recoil, noise, velocity and accuracy.
Hornady’s American Whitetail ammo comprised of its Interlock bullet of 245 grains at an advertised velocity of 2,200 feet-per-second (fps) was selected for my first test without the suppressor and with a factory cap on the exposed barrel threads at the muzzle. Two rounds were fired and produced velocities of 2,194 and 2,203 fps. With the Hybrid 46 in place velocities dropped about 100 fps to 2095 and 2091 fps. I did not shoot this round for accuracy, because it is not my chosen ammunition for hunting.
My hunting ammo, Federal Fusion with 260-grain bullets, was then shot to determine if it would be accurate. Only two rounds were fired at 75 yards and produced holes a scant seven-eighths of an inch apart. I can work with that!
Overall, I was satisfied with preliminary findings and will continue testing at various ranges before the season begins next month. I found that the firearm’s muzzle jump was minimized along with felt recoil. I kept hearing protection in place, but the report was substantially reduced.
Adding over one pound of weight to the muzzle changes the diminutive firearm to more of a bench gun, but since it’s used exclusively as just that from my hunting blinds, having a more cumbersome package is not an issue. Yes, the cost is steep but consider the cost of losing one’s hearing. Saving my hearing was, and is, the issue now resolved.
