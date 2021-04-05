The Argus-Press
GRAND RAPIDS — Owosso’s Peyton Frederick battled to a sixth-place finish at 130 pounds Friday at the MHSAA Division 2 individual wrestling finals at Van Andel Arena.
The senior reached the fifth-place match but was pinned in 2 minutes, 40 seconds by James Link of Lowell.
Frederick finished the season with a 17-7 record. He went 3-3 at the state finals, opening with a 4-minute pin over Hunter Major of Monroe Jefferson. After a quarterfinal loss to Gage Race of Jackson Northwest, Frederick beat Houston Hough of Fowlerville 10-3 and captured a 3-2 win over Trey Meyers of Fremont.
He then lost in the consolation semifinals to Zack Hall of Lake Fenton.
Owosso’s Chris Ott also qualified for the individual state finals but went 0-2
