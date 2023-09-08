Penalties, turnovers scotch Laingsburg’s quest for first win over P-W since 2009

LAINGSBURG — In an unwelcome case of déjà vu, the Laingsburg Wolfpack opened its 2023 Central Michigan Athletic Conference slate in the exact same fashion it did in 2022 — with a loss to Pewamo-Westphalia, in this case, 26-7.
In fact, this is the fourth season in a row that the Wolfpack’s (2-1, 0-1) CMAC title hopes have been dealt a blow in its conference opener, courtesy of the Pirates (2-1, 2-0) whom Laingsburg has not beaten in any fashion since 2009.
Wolfpack head coach Brian Borgman said after Friday’s game that for his squad to beat good football teams, it has to play mistake-free football, which certainly wasn’t the case against P-W.
“In high school, the easiest way to lose a game is to turn the ball over, give a good team a short field, let them capitalize on your mistakes, and that’s exactly what they did tonight. And I’m not taking anything away from (Pewamo-Westphalia head coach) Jeremy (Miller) or what those kids did, because they most of the second half just owned us on the line of scrimmage. They had their way with us up front, and we were just wearing down. I think things were going good at times, but we kinda got in our own way,” Borgman said.
P-W’s domination on the line of scrimmage was the difference maker late in the second half. Laingsburg seemingly had all the momentum after senior Vance Klott’s interception led to a short field for the offense and a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lucas Matthews to running back Jackson Audretsch to cut the Pirate lead to 13-7 with 3:57 remaining in the third quarter.
Further increasing the odds of a Wolfpack comeback was the ensuing kickoff, where senior Zach Grandy was able to tackle P-W’s returner at its own 6-yard-line. But the Pirates answered with a 94-yard touchdown drive that saw it convert four third downs and take nearly 6 1/2 minutes off the clock. The drive culminated in a 25-yard touchdown by senior Grant Pohl, extending the Pirates’ lead to 19-7 with 9:26 remaining in the contest.
Laingsburg’s next drive was three-and-out, and P-W put the nail in Laingsburg’s proverbial coffin with a 50-yard scoring drive that took another three minutes off the clock and saw the Pirates run the ball at ease.
If P-W’s physicality was the difference-maker in the second half, it was Laingsburg’s self-sabotage in the first.
P-W’s opening drive of the game was aided by a Laingsburg pass interference penalty on a deep shot that gave the Pirates a third-down conversion. That drive ended in a Brayton Thelen 4-yard touchdown rush to give P-W a 6-0 lead.
Later, Laingsburg seemed in prime position to knot the score after senior Jack Borgman scampered for 46 yards into Pirate territory on third-and-22. On third-and-4 at the P-W 21, however, Matthews fumbled the ball after collecting a low snap and P-W recovered to end the drive.
P-W’s second scoring drive was again aided by a costly Laingsburg penalty. This time, a targeting call wiped out a sack. After picking up a fourth-and-1, the Pirates stretched the lead to 13-0 on a 5-yard touchdown pass over a Laingsburg safety from quarterback Gabe Miller to Dylan May.
A second scoring chance that ultimately was not to be for Laingsburg came on its opening drive of the third quarter, when a terrific return set the Wolfpack up in plus-territory. Laingsburg eventually had a goal-to-go opportunity, but it ended when Matthews was intercepted by P-W’s Drew Trierweiler.
Laingsburg’s quest to defend its CMAC crown takes a temporary pause when it hosts Chesaning in a non-conference clash on Friday. Brian Borgman challenged his team in the postgame huddle to spend the next 24 hours pondering what it could do to improve, and afterwards said several starting positions may be re-evaluated in practice this week.
“The kids need to be honest. They need to know their assignments and what they’re doing. I think there’s some kids that don’t pay attention to our film study, to their homeowrk assignments, and things where they’re looking at film and their playbooks. There’s some kids that were starters that might not be there next week,” he said.
