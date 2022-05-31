NEW LOTHROP — Senior Brady Birchmeier of New Lothrop smacked five doubles on the day and the Hornets swept Hudson, 5-2 and 8-4 in a baseball doubleheader that featured two state-ranked teams Friday.
New Lothrop (29-4) is ranked No. 6 in Division 3 while Hudson (27-6) is ranked No. 17 in Division 3.
“We played some of our best baseball today,” said New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy.
Birchmeier finished 6-for-7 at the plate.
Cannan Cromwell, who had three hits on the day, was the mound winner in Game 1, pitching five innings and allowing six hits and no earned earns. He struck out four.
Birchmeier pitched the final two innings, striking out two for the save.
Jordan Belmer pitched a complete-game in Game 2 for the Hornets.
He allowed four earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
