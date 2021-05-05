ALMA — Durand captured a 7-1 girls tennis win at Alma on Monday.
The Railroaders received victories from Carlie Warren at No. 1 singles, 1-6, 7-6, 6-1; Emma Warren, at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-1; and Mia Coleman, at fourth singles, 6-3, 1-6, 7-5. Doubles winners were Lilly Scripter and Macy Friend at No. 1 doubles, 6-3, 6-3; Maddy Stebbins and Jillian Reddy at No. 2, 6-0, 6-2; Raegan Taylor and Julia Burk at No. 3, 6-0, 6-1; and Ashlynn Duffey and Chloe Whitney at No. 4, 6-1, 6-1.
Alma won at No. 2 singles, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.