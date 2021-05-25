NEW LOTHROP — It was a grand day for Brady Birchmeier of New Lothrop.
Birchmeier, a junior shortstop/catcher/pitcher, slugged two grand slams and became the school record-holder for home runs in a season with 12 during the Hornets’ 15-0, 16-0 baseball sweep of visiting Ovid-Elsie Monday.
The previous record holder Quentin Taylor, who hit his 10 dingers in 2016, was on hand in street clothes to congratulate Birchmeier Monday. Both grand slams were hit over the left-center field fence.
“The first one broke the record,” Birchmeier said with a smile. “It was my first grand slam of the year and I got two of them today. That was nice. Quentin walked in (our dugout) right after I hit the first one to take the lead.”
Birchmeier said he was a bit anxious at the plate before he hit his first grand slam. His first at-bat of the day was a run-scoring single in the first inning of Game 1. He got up to the plate again in the first inning with the bases loaded.
“The first (at-bat), there were a lot of pitches outside and I was fouling them off to the right side and then (the Ovid-Elsie pitcher) finally made a mistake — right down the middle — and I put that one out,” he said.”
The junior said he just tries to stay fresh as a hitter.
“I don’t hit a ton,” said Birchmeier, who is .605 this season with 49 hits and 64 RBIs. As a team, New Lothrop is batting .459. “Like if I’m hitting good, the next day I won’t hit a ton (in batting practice). I just try to stay in my approach. My swing is a little different this year than in the past.”
Birchmeier batted 7-for-7 with 13 RBIs in the twinbill. In Game 1, he was 3-for-3, adding two run-scoring singles. In Game 2, he was 4-for-4 with a run-scoring double and two run-scoring singles.
“That’s a darn good baseball team,” Ovid-Elsie coach Luke Martin said. “They hit the crap out of the ball. Birchmeier is a special kid.”
Matt Kieffer, from his leadoff spot, was 1-for-2 in Game 1 and 3-for-3 in Game 2.
New Lothrop baseball coach Ben Almasy, after earning career wins 549 and 550, said Birchmeier is one of the top hitters in the state.
Almasy said this two-grand slam, 13-RBI day was mind-jarring.
“That’s crazy, I’ve never seen anything like that,” Almasy said. “He’s seeing the ball well. He’s hit 12 home runs and he probably could have 22 or 23 — just the ones that hit the fence. He hit one at LakeVille that went over the fence, hit the scoreboard and came over. They didn’t count it.”
New Lothrop surged to 23-3 overall and 14-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. The Hornets had already wrapped up the outright league title last week and are now just trying to get ready for the upcoming district tournament.
Ovid-Elsie fell to 3-10 in the MMAC.
Julius Garza batted 3-for-3 with six RBIs in Game 1 for the Hornets. Cam Orr was 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Orr pitched the first 21/3 innings of Game 1. He did not give up a hit while striking out five and walking none. Tommy Williams pitched the final 2/3 of an inning and gave up one hit to Ovid-Elsie’s Jacob Tomasek.
Carson Gregory took the pitching loss in Game 1 for the Marauders. He worked the first inning and surrendered nine runs on five hits and three walks. The Marauders made two errors.
In Game 2, Orr worked all four innings for his second win of the day. Orr shut out the Marauders on three hits and no walks. He was helped out by a first-inning double play.
“(The fielders) are doing a great job,” Almasy said. “This is probably the best offensive team I’ve ever had. Our pitching is coming along too, I was worried about the pitchers. But everybody is throwing well. Unfortunately, you’re only as good as your next game. And we get to play two tomorrow (against Fowlerville) and we’ll see what happens.”
Ovid-Elsie’s Kayden Leslie, Dylan Carman and Braxton Stenger all had one hit for the Marauders. Brandon Zruna took the pitching loss for Ovid-Elsie in Game 2.
