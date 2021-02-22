FOWLER — Makayla Clement’s floater from the left side with 12 seconds left — off a pass from Sarah Marvin— lifted Byron past Fowler 41-39 Saturday.
It was the 100th career win for Eagles head coach Theresa Marvin, now in her seventh season.
“I’m so proud of this team,” Marvin said. “Six games in 12 days is a lot. Now we get to rest until Wednesday. No better way to get my 100th coaching win.”
Clement finished with 12 points. Sarah Marvin, coming off a triple-double Friday against Durand, added a double-double Saturday with 11 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and six assists. Sarah Marvin also took a pair of charging calls on Fowler’s Mia Riley.
“(Riley) is their best player and she later fouled out,” noted Theresa Marvin.
Makenna Clement scored seven points with five rebounds for Byron (6-0). Becky Marvin had six points and eight rebounds.
BYRON SCORING: Skylar Lewis 2 0-0 5, Sarah Marvin 4 2-4 11, Makayla Clement 5 0-1 12, Becky Marvin 3 0-0 6, Makenna Clement 1 4-4 7.
Morrice 45, Webberville 31
MORRICE — Morrice improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Genesee Area Conference by defeating Webberville 45-31 Saturday.
Aubrey Rogers scored 13 points with five rebounds for the Orioles. Allison Buck added seven points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, while Kaylee McGowan scored six points and Abi Beem and Mallory Munro each scored five. Beem had four steals while Makenzie Doerner and Munro each had three steals.
Morrice overcame 30 turnovers to stay unbeaten. Webberville fell to 0-5 and 0-1 in the GAC Blue.
MORRICE SCORING: Allison Buck 3 0-0 7, Makenzie Doerner 1 0-0 2, Kaylee McGowan 1 4-6 6, Abi Beem 2 0-0 5, Savannah Miles 1 0-0 2, Mallory Munro 1 2-3 5, Sydney Wyzga 1 0-4 2, Aubrey Rogers 5 2-6 13, Marlania Ash 1 1-3 3.
Lansing Christian 39, Perry 26
LANSING — Lansing Christian used a 13-3 first-quarter run to defeat Perry, 39-26, Saturday.
Grace O’Neill scored 14 points with three steals for Perry (0-3, 0-2 Greater Lansing Activities Conference). Lexi VanAtta scored four points with two steals and Lorraine Tharnish cleared 10 rebounds.
The Pilgrims improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in league play.
PERRY SCORING: Grace O’Neill 5 0-0 14, Lexi VanAtta 2 0-1 4, Emma Cochrane 1 0-2 2, Olivia Winans 1 0-0 2, Lorraine Tharnish 1 0-0 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.