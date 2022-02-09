SAGINAW — Reese Greenfelder scored 16 points with five rebounds, four assists and three steals and Chesaning routed Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy 72-29 Tuesday.
“We really executed well tonight,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “I’m proud of the effort all of the guys gave tonight.”
Brady Coon had 11 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Indians (11-4). Mason Struck had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Jaylen Anderson and Evan List each scored eight points.
Saginaw Arts and Sciences fell to 4-10 overall.
CHESANING SCORING: Reese Greenfelder 16 points, Brrady Coon 11 points, Mason Struck 10 points, Jaylen Anderson 8 points, Evan List 8 points, Tyler Sager 7 points, Lucas Powell 7 points, Eli Escamilla 3 points, Nate Ferry 2 points.
Portland 64, Durand 46
PORTLAND — Gabe Lynn scored 17 points with three steals, but Durand lost to Portland 64-46 Tuesday.
The Red Raiders snapped the Railroaders’ two-game winning streak
Austin Kelley and Markell Tate each scored seven points for Durand (10-5). Kelley and Alex Bruni each grabbed six rebounds.
Portland improved to 4-9.
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 3 0-0 7, Alex Bruni 1 0-0 3, Gabe Lynn 6 2-2 17, Carson LePage 1 0-0 2, Markell Tate 3 0-0 7, Jaxon SMith 2 0-0 5, Evan Samson 2 0-0 4, Dylan McDonald 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 3-4 46.
Stockbridge 55, Perry 52
PERRY — Stockbridge defeated Perry 55-52 Tuesday despite Cody Swain’s 24-point scoring night.
Swain added six rebounds and two assists. Blake Lantis scored 11 points with 10 rebounds for the Ramblers (3-6 Greater Lansing Activities Conference, 6-8 overall). Jack Lamb had seven points and six assists.
Stockbridge improved to 4-4 and 7-9 overall.
PERRY SCORING: Cody Swain 24 points, Blake Lantis 11 points, Jack Lamb 7 points.
Fowler 52, New Lothrop 25
NEW LOTHROP — Ty Kohlmann scored 15 points, including an 11-for-12 showing at the free throw line, but it wasn’t enough for New Lothrop.
Fowler used an 18-0 first-quarter run to defeat the Hornets. New Lothrop (6-7) also got five points from Greg Henderson.
Fowler improved to 7-5 overall.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ty Kohlmann 2 11-12 15, Greg Henderson 2 0-0 5, Joe Bitterman 2 points, Jade Curry 2 points, Luke Henige 1 point.
Swartz Creek 51, Corunna 35
SWARTZ CREEK — Swartz Creek defeated Corunna 51-35 Tuesday.
The loss lowered the Cavaliers to 5-8 overall. The Dragons improved to 5-11.
No details were reported.
