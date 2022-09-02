GENESEE — Morrice swept Genesee 25-13, 25-14, 25-18 Thursday to improve to 2-7 overall.

Kaylee McGowan had five kills and five aces for the Orioles. Aubrey Rogers had four kills and five aces and Payton Gutting had four kills. Kenzie Doerner added 15 assists and Addy Hart had 12 digs.

