GENESEE — Morrice swept Genesee 25-13, 25-14, 25-18 Thursday to improve to 2-7 overall.
Kaylee McGowan had five kills and five aces for the Orioles. Aubrey Rogers had four kills and five aces and Payton Gutting had four kills. Kenzie Doerner added 15 assists and Addy Hart had 12 digs.
“We’ve had a rough start but have found our rhythm,” Morrice coach Brandy Gutting said.
Perry fourth, Laingsburg fifth
LAINGSBURG — Neela Willson shot a 51 to lead Perry to a fourth-place showing at Tuesday’s Laingsburg golf jamboree at Pine Hills.
Bath was first with a 206 while Lakewood and Olivet each shot 216.
Perry came next at 225, with Laingsburg fifth at 270.
Perry’s Sydney Rose and Addyson Lampron each shot 55 to make the top 10.
GOODRICH — Goodrich turned back Owosso, 7-1, in varsity boys tennis action Tuesday.
Owosso, 0-2-1, got its lone victory at No. 3 doubles as Eden Ackley and Bryce Davis captured a 6-2, 6-2 win.
