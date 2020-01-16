PERRY — Trailing Stockbridge 33-30 heading into the final match of the night, Perry 189-pounder Andrew McConnell listened to instructions from head coach Jason Spiess as he took the mat.
“He said, ‘Go out there, we need a pin,’” McConnell said.
McConnell did not disappoint, pinning Matthew Killinger in 1 minute, 40 seconds as the Ramblers wrapped up a 36-33 victory — their first of the season in the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference.
McConnell, a junior, improved to 12-5.
“My job was to go out there and pin him and get six points … I grabbed his wrist and ran around his head and stuck him.” McConnell said. “I just want to keep a winning record throughout the season and then we’ll go from there,”
Perry pulled out the win despite not being able to fill five weight classes.
With the score tied at 30, Stockbridge went ahead by three after Damien Compton edged Nic Spiess 11-8 in the 171-pound match.
“I told our last two guys that neither could get pinned,” Spiess said. “One of them has to win and they did what they needed to do.”
Seth Grooms had given Perry a 24-18 lead by pinning Caden James in 4:28 at 140 pounds. Drake Vanwormer of Perry pinned Stockbridge’s Karissa Connaly in 5:21 at 145.
Other winners for the Ramblers included unopposed victors Jesse McClure (285), Kyle Konopaska (119) and Jacob Orweller (125).
“It was a big win for the team,” said Orweller, who owns the best record on the Perry squad at 13-4 — which includes 12 pins.
Orweller and Grooms both had two pins on the night for Perry.
“Orweller and McConnell are my top two wrestlers and Seth (Grooms) is coming up, he has a winning record,” Spiess said. “He’s had some tough matches, but Seth is on the rise.”
Perry ended the night with a 54-30 loss to Olivet and now sits 1-4 in the GLAC standings. Olivet won nine of the 14 bouts.
For Perry, the highlights included Orweller pinning Brady Meyer in 3:08 at 125 pounds; Grooms pinning Dalton Tobias in 1:26 at 135; and Phoenix Puhl, pinning Chase Garcia in 1:59 at 160.
McConnell and Konopaska each won by void for the Ramblers.
PERRY 36, STOCKBRIDGE 33
215: Kevin Killinger (ST) p. Khaled Abunijaila, 1:39.
285: Jesse McClure (PE) won by void.
103: Both teams were void.
112: Josh Cool (ST) won by void.
119: Kyle Konopaska (PE) won by void.
125: Jacob Orweller (PE) p. Ethan Luke, 1:52.
130: Ashton James (ST) won by void.
135: Both teams were void.
140: Seth Grooms (PE) p. Caden James, 4:28.
145: Drake Vanwormer (PE) p. Kalysta Connolly, 5:21.
152: Jaden Conant (ST) won by void.
160: Kael Bunce (ST) p. Phoenix Puhl, 1:59.
171: Daimen Compton (ST) def. Nic Spiess, 11-8.
189: Andrew McConnell (PE) p. Matthew Killinger, 1:40.
OLIVET 54, PERRY 30
285: Tyler Trumble (OL) p. McClure, 0:38.
103: Noah Barnes (OL) won by void.
112: Easton Speer (OL) won by void.
119: Kyle Konopaska (PE) won by void.
125: Orweller (PE) p. Brady Meyer, 3:08.
130: Jayna Morris (OL) won by void.
135: Grooms (PE) p. Dalton Tobias, 1:26.
140: Mason O’Dell (OL) won by void.
145: Pierce Lord (OL) p. Vanwormer, 0:24.
152: Brady Pritchard (OL) won by void.
160: Puhl (PE) p. Chace Garcia, 1:59.
171: Caleb Owen (OL) p. Nic Spiess, 3:02.
189: McConnell (PE) won by void.
215: B.J. Hicks (OL) p. Abunijaila, 1:06.
Records: Perry 1-4 GLAC.
