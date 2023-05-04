Macy Irelan

CLEVELAND — Owosso High School 2022 graduate Macy Irelan — now a freshman pitcher for Kent State University’s women’s softball team — has been named Mid-American Conference Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Irelan was a dominating 5-0 with a 1.02 earned run average, holding the oppositive to a .190 batting average.

