CLEVELAND — Owosso High School 2022 graduate Macy Irelan — now a freshman pitcher for Kent State University’s women’s softball team — has been named Mid-American Conference Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.
Irelan was a dominating 5-0 with a 1.02 earned run average, holding the oppositive to a .190 batting average.
The right-hander had two complete game performances in that stretch, posting 33 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings.
She started the week with a career-high 14 strikeouts and no walks in a conference game effort vs. Buffalo.
The freshman retired 10 of 12 batters in a relief appearance to end a victory in the second game of the series.
Irelan earned wins in all three games of the weekend series vs. Bowling Green. It began with a complete-game win on Saturday. She gave up one hit in four innings during a combined shut out win on Sunday.
Irelan stood 11-11 for the Golden Flashes this season with three saves and a 4.43 earned run average. She has 94 strikeouts against 48 walks in 128 innings pitched.
Irelan, a 5-10 right-hander, was co-recipient of the Miss Softball Award in Michigan in 2022 and led Owosso to a Division 2 state title in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.