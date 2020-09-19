PERRY TWP. — Emme Lantis shot 79 to take overall medalist honors and lead Durand to first place in the small school division of Friday’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Invite at Glenbrier.
The Railroaders totaled 369, topping Byron (436), Portland (447), Perry (496) and Laingsburg (496) in the small school division.
Jana L’Esperance had a 94 to lead Byron and finished 10. MaryAnn Montgomery carded a 95 and was 12th.
Grace Elfring led Laingsburg with 103 in 21st. Jackie Mattison (117) had the low round for Perry.
Lakewood 239,
Owosso 243
LAKEWOOD — Lakewood downed Owosso by four strokes Thursday at Centennial Acres.
Ellie Feldpausch had a medalist round of 52 for the Trojans. Owosso’ Jillian Bagwell and Kennedy Peplinki shot 57 and 59, respectively.
